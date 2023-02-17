Lauren Daigle Surprises 'American Idol' Contestant Auditioning for Show with Her Hit 'You Say'

American Idol alum Lauren Daigle surprises a contestant on the show's season 21 premiere

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 17, 2023 11:00 AM

Singer Lauren Daigle is back where she started — on the American Idol stage!

Daigle, 31, paid a visit to the set of the hit ABC series to surprise a contestant auditioning for the judges with Daigle's 2018 hit "You Say."

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of season 21's Sunday premiere, a young female hopeful tells Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan that she'll be singing Daigle's song.

Outside, unbeknownst to her, host Ryan Seacrest reveals that Daigle is actually on set, having performed a show in Las Vegas the night before.

"Oh my God, she's gonna go crazy! I'm shaking," says a woman on hand to support the contestant.

After Daigle quips that the girl may not even know "what I look like," the woman assures her she will: "She does, honey, she loves you!"

As the two-time Grammy winner enters the auditioning room, the girl is belting "You Say," prompting the star to join in — much to the shock of the judges.

Lauren Daigle Surprises American Idol Contestant During Audition
ABC

"Only on American Idol!" a flabbergasted Perry yells as Daigle and the contestant share a hug.

Daigle auditioned unsuccessfully for American Idol several times before breaking through on her own with her 2015 debut album How Can It Be.

She appeared on the show to perform "You Say" over Zoom with finalist Just Sam in 2020, and in 2021, made her debut on the big stage singing her hit "Look Up Child."

After the latter performance, Daigle shared a video on Facebook joking about her journey on the show and her excitement at finally getting to play on the big stage.

"Just finished American Idol and this is the first time ever that I've gotten to play on the big show, 'cause I was cut when I was a contestant!" she said in the video. "How fun is that?"

Daigle is set to perform next month at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo alongside stars like Chris Stapleton and Kenny Chesney, while Idol will debut its 21st season premiere on Sunday on ABC.

Related Articles
AMERICAN IDOL XIII: Semi-Finalist: C.J. Harris, 23. Jasper, AL
'American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31
Contestant C.J. Harris is seen backstage before FOX's "American Idol" Season 13 Men Perform Live Show on February 19, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
'American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris' Cause of Death Revealed as Heart Attack
AMERICAN IDOL XIII: Semi-Finalist: C.J. Harris, 23. Jasper, AL
American Idol Contestants Who Have Died
Ryan Seacrest hosts the Times Square New Years Eve Celebration on December 31, 2021 in New York City.
Ryan Seacrest Reveals Holiday Plans, from Spoiling His Niece to Kissing Girlfriend Aubrey Paige on NYE
American Idol - ZAREH
'American Idol' : Daughter of Former 'Idol' Finalist Nadia Turner Takes Judges — and Mom! — by Surprise
Season 20 of American Idol concludes in epic fashion with the Top 3 each hitting the Idol stage in hopes of securing Americas vote, including one round dedicated to The Boss, Bruce Springsteen. In the end, one winner will be crowned the next American Idol. In addition to the finalists, there will be showstopping performances by superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as superstars James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes and more. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol, LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-9:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.
Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Host Ryan Seacrest Set to Return to 'American' 'Idol'
Lionel Richie cover
'American Idol' Judges Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 20th Anniversary
Phil Phillips
'American Idol' Alums Chayce Beckham, Phillip Phillips and Alejandro Aranda Return for Top 20
Luke Bryan Says He and His Son Gave Katy Perry a 'Country Education' About Deer Pee on FaceTime Call
Luke Bryan Says He and His Son Gave Katy Perry a 'Country Education' About Deer Urine Over FaceTime
WILLIE SPENCE
'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Dies at 23 in Tenn. Car Accident: Reports
huntergirl promo pics https://bmg.app.box.com/s/707lflpcs4y6m7oe7zypj6kks42mo40v Credit: Mike Rodway Cover: https://bmg.app.box.com/s/3aob2svchjjmx6lk78ey2auywhw6tq9p Credit: BMG Music Group
HunterGirl Revisits the Days Before 'American Idol': 'You're Just Praying Somebody Walks In and Sees You'
Michael Buble, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood, Michael Bublé and Thomas Rhett to Perform on 'American Idol' Season Finale
Wayne Brady, Taylor Swift, Pink
American Music Awards 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Music's Big Night
Haley Myles
Pregnant 'American Idol' Contestant Met Her Future Husband at Show Audition: 'We Just Knew'
luke bryan katy perry orlando bloom
'American Idol' : Katy Perry Details Fiancé Orlando Bloom's 'Bromance' with Fellow Judge Luke Bryan
American Idol - LUKE BRYAN, NOAH THOMPSON
Luke Bryan Says of 'American Idol' Champ Noah Thompson: 'Being a Good, Humble, Kind Person Wins'