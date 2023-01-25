'American Idol''s Key Art Leans Into Las Vegas Theme as the Show Turns 21 — Take a Look!

Season 21 of the competition series will premiere on Feb. 19 on ABC

By
Published on January 25, 2023 12:00 PM
American Idol Debuts Season 21
Photo: ABC

American Idol is gearing up to take the gamble!

Only a few weeks before the competition series' season 21 debut on Feb. 19 on ABC, PEOPLE is exclusively revealing the radiant key art.

Standing in front of a slot machine, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, along with host Ryan Seacrest are smiling as they wait for all three 'yeses' to appear.

Meanwhile, Seacrest, 48, is holding a bottle of exploding champagne as golden tickets fall from the sky.

This year's key art celebrates the competition series' 21st birthday — and nothing screams 21 more than Las Vegas does. The city is also one of the judge city stops this year.

Season 20 of American Idol concludes in epic fashion with the Top 3 each hitting the Idol stage in hopes of securing Americas vote, including one round dedicated to The Boss, Bruce Springsteen. In the end, one winner will be crowned the next American Idol. In addition to the finalists, there will be showstopping performances by superstar judges <a href="https://people.com/tag/luke-bryan/" data-inlink="true">Luke Bryan</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a> and Lionel Richie, as well as superstars James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes and more. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol, LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-9:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

In July, Richie, 73, Perry, 38, and Bryan, 46, announced they were returning as judges for their sixth season with the network.

Richie, Bryan and Perry joined the show as judges in 2018 and have been subject to many hilarious on-screen moments together. From bantering to letting their competitive sides shine in order to be considered the "favorite," the trio has established a relationship Idol fans love to witness on Monday nights.

Last season, Noah Thompson was crowned the winner, with Huntergirl as the runner-up. Following the final live show, PEOPLE sat down with judges Bryan and Richie in a group interview to discuss the results.

When asked what they thought inspired America to vote for Thompson, 20, Bryan said it really came down to his "likability" and his "all-American boy next door" energy.

"He just came in as the underdog … the unassuming guy that he didn't see it coming, America didn't see it coming," the "Drink a Beer" singer said. "And I think, you know, we've seen it in 20 years where those type people, really — America pulls for them, responds to them. And it always tells me that at the end of the day, being a good, humble, kind person wins."

Richie agreed and said "the humble giant wins every time."

