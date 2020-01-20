Katy, Lionel and Luke Are Back! See American Idol's New Official Art Ahead of Show's Return

American Idol fans, rejoice!

With the reality music competition show set to return to ABC early next month, PEOPLE has an exclusive look at an American Idol poster featuring the returning cast.

The show’s host Ryan Seacrest, mentor Bobby Bones and judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — are back in white and black on the show’s official art, which pops in the show logo’s irreplaceable royal blue.

“There are singers. Then there are idols,” the poster reads.

On Friday, American Idol shared a muted clip of an audition with the caption “Is this the voice of the next American Idol?”

“Would you faint if I told you you are top 10?” Perry tells the unnamed contestant to end the clip.

Perry, Bryan and Richie are back to find the next idol, following in the footsteps of Laine Hardy, who won the competition last year.

“Thank y’all so much. This is so crazy,” Hardy captioned a photo on Instagram following his win. “I’m glad I got to meet all these people and make really good relationships with them throughout this long journey!”

The newest season of American Idol premieres Feb. 16 on ABC.