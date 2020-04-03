Katy Perry Says She's the 'Toughest Bitch' on American Idol: 'I'm Going to Be a Good Mom'

When it comes to being a mom, Katy Perry is getting plenty of practice.

In an exclusive clip of Sunday’s episode of American Idol, fans got an inside look at what the “Part of Me” singer, 35, will be like once she becomes a parent this summer.

After what seemed like a jaw-dropping performance from Idol contestant Kimmy Gabriela, Perry was quick to share her own thoughts.

“She needs to pick better songs,” Perry told fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. “She doesn’t hold the room.”

The next day, Gabriela said she felt “scared” going into her judgment day with the judges.

“I just have this really weird gut feeling things aren’t going to go the way I want it to go,” she told cameras.

Meanwhile, Perry reflected on her judging techniques — and her motherly instincts.

“I’m the toughest bitch,” she told Bryan, 43, and Richie, 70. “I’m going to be a good mom. My kids are always going to get it straight.”

Perry — who announced last month that she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom — old SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff that it “wasn’t an accident.”

“I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to pop in like this,” she said.

A source also told PEOPLE recently that Perry and Bloom are beyond excited to expand their family together.

“They are of course thrilled about the baby,” said the insider. “They wanted to keep it quiet for as long as possible so Katy can just enjoy her pregnancy in peace. But everything is going well and she has several upcoming events so she thought it was the perfect timing to share.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Perry has been in good spirits as she’s stepped out in public on numerous occasions.

“Katy looks great,” another source added. “She has been dressing comfortably in sweats, oversized jackets and hiding her bump behind bags when she is out in public. She has kept busy with meetings, dinner plans and seems to be feeling okay.”

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Idol has shut down production over coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The ABC singing competition is enacting additional precautions across its production amid the ongoing health crisis, suspending any new filming and enabling remote work for the rest of its employees, PEOPLE confirmed. Staffers are also ensuring contestants get home to their families during the health crisis.

Episodes will continue to air as scheduled until the live shows, which are set to begin later this month.