Katy Perry Shows American Idol Judges the 'Actual Rooftop' Where Orlando Bloom Proposed

Katy Perry is taking her fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan down romantic memory lane.

In an exclusive clip of Sunday night’s episode, Perry, 35, shows Richie and Bryan, 43, where she and fiancé Orlando Bloom officially got engaged.

“Look! You can even see the Hollywood sign over there,” she begins before sharing the news. “This is a view.”

“That’s a good omen,” Richie, 70, declares.

“This actual rooftop, this is where Orlando [Bloom] and I got engaged,” Perry reveals. “He asked me to marry him on a helicopter and we landed the helicopter actually on this rooftop. I just am feeling all the feelings.”

“I bet,” Richie says.

“Oh my God, I remember this awning,” she adds. “We were all out here. My whole family and friends, he had surprised me. Everyone was wearing matching sweaters. It was really sweet. It was so beautiful — all in this room.”

“It’s here, I’m happy to celebrate it again,” Perry says.

“Wow, here we go,” Richie says in the clip.

Contestants auditioning in Los Angeles will be showing off their talents at a place dear to Perry’s heart.

Bloom, 43, and Perry — who dated on-and-off from 2016 — got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the pair was staying “secretive” about their big day, but both want to tie the knot in a “smaller and intimate” wedding.

