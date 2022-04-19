Katy Perry Shares a Piece of Advice for Idol Contestants Who Didn't Make Top 14: 'Keep Swinging'

On Monday's episode of American Idol, six contestants were sent home — leaving only the top 14

As American Idol continues in its 20th season, the stakes are getting higher.

On Monday night's episode of the singing competition series, six contestants were sent home, leaving only 14 to continue on. And to mark this season's first live show, Katy Perry shared a piece of advice for the contestants who will longer compete — and opened up about why it only gets harder to see them go.

"The hardest part is just like hearing a no. They've come so far," Perry, 37, tells PEOPLE and USA Today in a group interview of the contestants who've been turned away. "It is a competition at the end of the day but we forget that because we do become a little bit of a family who becomes invested in these kids — and everyone is really talented at this point."

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will choose the additional four singers to join the Top 14 Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan | Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

She continued, "I do hope that the contestants that do hear a no, understand it's not a no on life. It's just one person who wins this. This is really such a launching pad."

At the end of the day, it takes hard work — and Perry is confident that all of the contestants are capable of reaching success sooner or later if they just keep "swinging."

"It's really about the hustle and the grind," the "Teenage Dream" singer, who judges the show alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, says. "If you're truly talented, and you keep swinging, working hard and being that hustler — just keep swinging and the math that will be on your side. Eventually, you'll hit it."

During the episode, 10 contestants entered the danger zone and sang their hearts out to fight for the opportunity to stay on the show. In the end, however, Elli Rowe, Sage, Jacob Moran, Cadence Baker, Katyrah Love and Cameron Whitcomb were sent home.

Meanwhile, contestants staying on the show to fight for the winning title are Lady K, Fritz Hager, Emyrson Flora, Noah Thompson, Nicolina Bozzo, Jay, Leah Marlene, Dan Marshall, Mike Parker, Allegra Miles, Christian Guardino, Huntergirl, Ava Maybee and Tristan Gressett.

Perry also gave her input on frontrunner Kenedi Anderson's sudden exit from the show last week due to "personal reasons."

"She was a great one. But I do think that we have such incredible other voices that have now stepped forward a little bit more," she says. "We wish nothing but the best for her, we think she's so talented and we're glad that American Idol got to be a part of her story."