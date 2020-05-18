American Idol: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on Possible Return for Season 4

"We kind of just have to go with the flow," Katy Perry said of her plans for American Idol's fourth season

On Sunday, the three judges spoke about their plans for the upcoming season — and whether or not fans can expect a return.

"We usually start taping in September or October," Perry — who's expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom this summer — told reporters after the show's finale. "I think this whole year is a year of unknown and uncertainty. I think we'll probably have a plan A, B, and C. I hope we're all going to be judging on the show. That would fun to stay the same. But I think we kind of just have to go with the flow and be malleable like we were for the end of Idol."

"What we did this time, we're actually proving to the world that it's not just a cute show," added Richie. "We're turning out real artists. Being with Katy and Luke, I can't imagine being with anyone else on this show because it's just been so fun, but at the same time, so productive. We are actually scaring ourselves when it comes down to what we're getting in terms of artists. I'm enjoying the process. Bring on the next season, we're ready."

"I think what everybody needs to realize is that this crew, this team we started with American Idol — we kind of had to revamp the vibe and it takes a little time to rebuild that," said Bryan. "To go from year one to where we are now, it just feels great. We'll leave these phone calls and we'll start talking it out and plan next year, but I know I certainly love where we're at as the show. I love the product that we're putting out."

Last week, ABC announced that the network had renewed the original reality singing competition for a fourth season.

The show made history last month as contestants and judges broadcasted remotely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We put the show together earlier in the week because there are so many factors to it," Seacrest, 45, told PEOPLE. "It’s technically not possible to do it all live obviously. Every once in a while we have to be careful not to step on each other while we're talking because there’s that delay that we’ve all experienced talking to our families at home on different Zooms and things like that."

"But it’s working," he added. "The contestants are getting a chance to do this in a way that we’ve never thought about before. At the end, we’ll get a winner. I think we have a real show to have someone that gets into the music world to make a name for themselves."

On Sunday, Idol crowned Just Sam Diaz, 21, as its season 3 winner during a live (and remote) virtual episode.

"My grandmother has been saying that she doesn't believe that people like us can have their dreams come true," Just Sam, also known as Samantha Diaz, previously said on Idol. "This is proof to her!"