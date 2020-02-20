Katy Perry Falls to the Ground After Gas Leak Erupts During American Idol Auditions

There may be a major detour coming on American Idol.

In an exclusive clip of Sunday’s episode, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are forced to pause auditions due to a gas leak that could be potentially be dangerous.

“Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense,” Perry, 35, says in the clip.

“We’re getting heavy propane,” Bryan, 43, says to the Idol producers.

“I have a slight headache from it,” Perry says, as she stands up to leave the studio. “Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad.”

As chaos emerges amongst the crew and the contestants, sirens are heard in the background and a handful of firefighters show up to de-escalate the situation.

“This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak,” says Bryan, who is outside at this point.

“I’m not feeling good,’ says Perry, as she falls to the ground.

The judges, along with the show’s host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones, are back for another unforgettable season of Idol.

“It’s literally a fast track mentorship program that everybody’s watching,” Perry told reporters at an American Idol Q&A last week. “I think true artists and true stars are coming out of Idol again.”

“The talent is showing up in buckets,” Lionel added. “They’re bringing more attitude to the table. In certain cases we have to turn the attitude down. But for the most part it’s amazing what’s happened this year.”

“And to watch the back stories of the kids,” Bryan said. “We get to watch the premiere like America gets to watch it. We get to fall in love with these contestants and their ups and downs and their paths to get here.”

American Idol airs Sundays on ABC.