American Idol: Katy Perry Details Fiancé Orlando Bloom's 'Bromance' with Fellow Judge Luke Bryan

The 20th season of American Idol is officially underway!

During Sunday's premiere of Idol, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry kicked off the 20th season of the ABC singing competition show with a bang — and some new revelations!

"There's a bromance going on," Perry, 37, said during a break between auditions.

"Yeah, me and Orlando are slowly falling in love," said Bryan, 45, said of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

"He talks about you now in the car all the time," Perry said of Bloom. "It's crazy. He's like, 'Luke's such a good guy, isn't he?' I'm like, 'Yeah, he's a sweet kid.'"

Video chatting with Perry in between auditions, Bryan said "What's up, homie?"

"Sup, bro," Bloom, 45, responded.

During another take, Bryan received a video message from Bloom, to which Perry — who shares 17-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, responded, "He's so in love with you."

"I can't even begin to tell you what a day I've had," Bloom said in the video message to Bryan.

"Get yourself someone that looks at you the way Orlando looks at Luke," Perry said. "I haven't heard from my fiancé all day, but meanwhile, he sends video messages with hearts in his eyes to Luke."

"It's called love in Bloom," said Bryan.

The premiere episode featured an outstanding pool of talent from all walks of life — only intensifying the anticipation for this upcoming season.

Back in August, the Idol judges teamed up to film a hilarious call for auditions for season 20 — and it included Bryan, 45, peeking from the shower.

"American Idol is coming back y'all, and this year is the 20th year and it's time to find the next superstar," he said at the start of the clip from inside his pickup truck.

"And you may be wondering where you can audition for American Idol this year," Richie then added as he worked on the landscaping of his home.

"Literally from anywhere, just keep it clean because even though they're virtual auditions, there are producers," Perry, 37, noted from on top of her laundry machines.

Bryan then popped out from behind a shower curtain. "Speaking of clean, it's almost time for Idol Across America, so go audition now," he said. "You can even audition from your bathroom!"

This season, the judges will give out a new platinum ticket to a lucky contestant in each city: Nashville, Austin and Los Angeles. This ticket will not only get them to Hollywood, but will get them through the first elimination during Hollywood Week.