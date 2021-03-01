American Idol: Katy Perry Admits She's 'Insecure' and Sometimes Doesn't Feel Like She's 'Enough'

"I've been Insecure Jones for a long, long time ... I know all about it," Katy Perry told a contestant during Sunday's episode of American Idol

Katy Perry is just like all of us.

During Sunday's episode of American Idol, Perry, 36, shared a vulnerable moment with 26-year-old contestant Erika Perry — and offered her some sweet words of advice.

"I think you're freaky, I think you're weird, and I think you're a little bit annoying," Perry told Erika after the college student's eccentric performance of the star's song "E.T."

"I think you're both annoying and good. First of all, you are likable and I think that you may not think you are and that's why you're putting all this on," the mom of one said.

Image zoom Erika Perry | Credit: ABC

"Honey, I've been Insecure Jones for a long, long time," Perry admitted. "I know all about it. I do this sometimes because I don't feel like I'm enough. I also think no one has ever believed in you. There's a lot there, but some people don't have anything, so it's easier to strip it out than build it up. So I say, yes."

After Luke Bryan voted against sending Erica to Hollywood, Lionel Richie gave her a "Yes" before Perry inquired about Erika's decision to audition.

"When did your boyfriend break up with you," Perry asked Erika, who revealed she had recently gone through a breakup before her audition.

Image zoom Erika Perry and Katy Perry | Credit: ABC

After Erika admitted her ex broke up with her right before her Idol audition, Perry asked, "Do you want to call him and let him know that you've made it?"

After Erika ran out to grab her phone, the singer reminded her fellow judges that "this is a very sacred moment."

Though Erika wasn't able to make the call (she deleted his number!), Perry gave her an opportunity to speak to him directly.

"Here's what you're going to do," she said. "Go get your golden ticket. You're going to look right in this camera and you're going to tell him whatever you want to say to him and then at the end show him your ticket."

"Hey, Stefan," said Erika. "You said I had no drive, no motivation and that I was going nowhere in life, but, hi, I'm going to Hollywood."

"Erika Perry, not my sister and not related," said Perry. "What you really need to do is believe in yourself and do it without all that, okay? But you're still going to be a little weird. I see you."