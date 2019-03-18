Katy Perry Left Stunned by 90 Day Fiancé Star Evelyn Cormier During American Idol Auditions

Katy Perry has a new “favorite voice” — and she’s already a familiar face on reality TV.

90 Day Fiancé star Evelyn Cormier left the pop chart-topper stunned following her performance during the audition round of American Idol in the episode that aired Sunday night. Performing an acoustic rendition of Chris Isaak’s 1989 hit “Wicked Games,” Cormier earned kind words from fellow Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

But it was Perry, 34, who seemed particularly blown away by her vocals, proclaiming her “one of my favorite voices I’ve ever heard in my life” as the last notes faded away. “Evelyn, pick the right songs,” she continued. “You are my favorite voice.”

Richie also had lots of praise for the talented 19-year-old. “You have a sound that’s yours. I love the air. I don’t know what you’re doing, but whatever it is it’s an absolutely amazing identity.”

Evelyn Cormier auditions on American Idol, May 2019. ABC/Nicole Rivelli

He added, “I’m thrilled that we have you. [Your voice] is something that we want to showcase. It’s something that we want to show off.”

Before they realized her reality star status, the trio of judges mused on which actress Cormier most resembled. Perry suggested Anne Hathaway, but Bryan, 42, was getting strong Rachel McAdams vibes — which worked out great because Cormier cited The Notebook as her favorite movie!

Evelyn Cormier on 90 Day Fiancé with her new now-husband David Vázquez Zermeño.

Cormier’s husband — and 90 Day Fiancé costar — David Vázquez Zermeño was nearby, cheering her on from the waiting area.

On Sunday he posted a video of her audition to Instagram along with some thrilling news: she’s going to Hollywood!

Cormier first revealed that she tried out for the show in an Instagram post shared back in December.

“**Just gunna drop this here** ” she captioned a photo of herself in a hooded jacket, clutching a hot beverage with an Idol badge on her chest.