The show must go on!

During Sunday’s first-ever remote episode of American Idol, fans watched as longtime host Ryan Seacrest, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, and the top 20 contestants put on a show from the comfort of their own homes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“American Idol is all about fairness, so we sent everyone a kit that had same mics, the same set, the same lights,” Perry, 35, told reporters during a conference call after the show. “It was up to the talent. They had the option to perform with their own instruments or utilize our music director from afar.”

“The disadvantages would be that they don’t get the opportunity to play off of an audience,” the mom-to-be added. “They have to look into the lens of the camera as though it is an excited audience. They don’t get to flex that muscle. There’s a lot of time delay, there’s a lot of patience that we have to practice when we’re speaking, and the reactions can’t come as off the cuff as they do in a live setting. All things considered, I would say with all the circumstances, I think we’re really proud of it.”

Image zoom American Idol

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Donates $1 Million to Help Coronavirus Relief Efforts in N.Y.C. and L.A.

“What I was missing was, I like to see the shaking of the hands, a little sweaty palms, how you handle yourself, your stage presence,” said Richie, 70. “That’s one thing we can’t teach. You either have that or you don’t. I think they just did so well and staged their own show and pulled it off. That was the only thing that was missing. My shout out goes out to the production team and the contestants. Everybody was just on point tonight.”

“Another part of the rules was that each contestant had three opportunities to perform their performance and pick from their best one. They just had to pick their favorite one of those performances,” Bryan said, later adding, “I feel like if they have a disadvantage, it’s because we’re really to able to really hear their vocal qualities even more. It’s a disadvantage and an advantage, but if you’re not as strong of a singer, it allows me, Lionel and Katy to pick you apart more. I think even at home, America could hear the same thing.”

Last week, in-house mentor Bobby Bones spoke with PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons about the new circumstances — and how the contestants have been dealing with it all.

Image zoom American Idol Courtesy ABC

“It’s been really wild because no one ever attempted what we’re doing, which is coming from 40 places at once,” he said. “Just walking through rehearsals, it’s been pretty wild. We have 20 contestants, in 20 different cities. We have Lionel Richie, Katy Perry Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest and myself in five different places. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen. I’m nervous about how it’s all going to come together on Sunday.”

While this continues to be a new normal for everyone, Bones said the contestants are pulling through and handling it as best as they can.

“In life, it’s not if adversity is going to hit, it’s when is it going to hit and how are you going to react when it happened,” he said. “I talked to them and said, ‘Hey, this is just something that happens.’ Maybe not this specifically, but there are always going to be things in your life and/or career that sideswipe you. You have two options: lay down or get up and keep going. Once they decide, ‘Okay, this is uncomfortable,’ they’ve had to set up their own studios. It’s equal eyes. It is clunky at times for them because they have to do things they’ve never done, but we’re all rocking it together.

During the show, Perry — who wore a stylish costume of a hand sanitizer bottle — found herself becoming emotional during certain performances.

RELATED: ‘If It Doesn’t Hurt the First Time, I’ll Keep Popping Them Out’: Everything Pregnant Katy Perry Has Said About Motherhood

Image zoom Katy Perry Mike Owen-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

“I’m a feelings person, and I always have been before this period of my life,” said Perry, who shared the news that she was pregnant on March 5, cradling her baby belly in the music video for her song, “Never Worn White.”

“I’m always looking to not just hear the song [but] to feel the song, and when a contestant gives me chill bumps or like lights up like my back or my cheeks or physically moves me and I viscerally feel it is when I know that they have something special. It’s a physical reaction,” she said. “So I’ve always been this way. I think it hasn’t been dialed up or dialed down necessarily, but yeah, I’m always rooting for more of a physical reaction. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m an emotional person. I don’t mind crying. I don’t mind showing emotion like that. I think that’s a good thing.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.