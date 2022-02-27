American Idol Judges Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 20th Season

Randy Jackson started on American Idol in 2002, and was one of the original three judges on the panel. Known for his unique vocabulary on the show — "dawg" and "pitchy" — Jackson holds the record as the longest-serving judge in the show's history.

Prior to hosting American Idol, he had a music career of his own — while also serving as an A&R executive at Columbia Records and MCA Records.

Following Idol, Jackson toured with rock band Journey as bassist. He also made his FOX return for the network's reality-reboot of Name that Tune in 2021, where he served as the show's bandleader.

American Idol judge: Seasons 1-12