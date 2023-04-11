American Idol Judges Make an Exception and Send 26 Contestants Into the Top 24

"Plot twist," said judge Katy Perry, before announcing they decided to "change it up" this season

By
Published on April 11, 2023 02:35 PM
IAM TONGI, COLIN STOUGH, MATT WILSON
Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, Matt Wilson. Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC (3)

There's fierce competition this season of American Idol.

On Monday night's episode of the singing competition series, which was the finale in the showstopper round, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were faced with tough decisions.

By the end of the episode, the judges had shockingly sent home two platinum ticket holders — Kaylin Hedges and Cam Amen. With only one spot in the top 24 and contestants Matt Wilson, Colin Stough and Iam Tongi — who developed a strong friendship — left, the judges called them in as a group for final judgment.

Each contestant brought something different to the table with their performances. Tongi, who dedicates his career to his late father, brought the judges to tears with his performance of "The Sound of Silence."

"Your showstopping song was a brilliant pick. It made the room go silent," the "Teenage Dream" singer, 38, said. "It gave more depth, more color, more layers to who you are."

Wilson dazzled the judges with his performance of "Forever," while Stough showed his inner superstar with a performance of "Cold."

When the final verdict came, Perry first revealed that Tongi was in the top 24. Immediately, his fellow contestants rose from their seats and gave him a big hug. Just as Wilson and Stough were going to thank the judges for the opportunity — they were told to hold it.

"Plot twist," said the "California Gurls" singer.

"As judges we like to change it up every season," she continued. "We have so much talent this season we don't think there's a top 24... we think there's a top 26."

On Sunday's episode, contestant Nutsa Buzaladze — who made the top 26 — apologized to Perry after a rocky duets week where she slept through a rehearsal and was told to have "more grace."

"I wanted to tell my side of the story and I felt so bad I was frozen. I didn't want to bring negative energy so that's why I didn't say nothing," she said. "I didn't speak up because I didn't want to cry on stage. After I left the stage I was just destroyed. So I wanted to apologize for that."

Perry responded, "That is great. That's so wonderful and Nutsa, what I meant by grace is that it's OK to be determined and ambitious and edgy and strong but also with grace. I really relate to you because I know what's like to be a strong woman... to want to be strong and to never break and feel like nothing can ever get to me but that's not real."

"You're a real person with a big heart and a big talent," she concluded.

Up next, the top 26 is going to Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa for Sunday's episode, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
Go Behind the Scenes of Brynn Cartelli's Empowering 'Secondhand Smoke' Music Video (Exclusive)
Lizzo and Jack Black on 'The Mandalorian'
Lizzo Jokes Playing Royalty on 'The Mandalorian' Means She's a Disney Princess Now
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly single singer Taylor Swift is in good spirits while out to dinner at Via Carota with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in the Big Apple. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 10 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Taylor Swift Spotted Out and About for the First Time Since News of Joe Alwyn Breakup
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoIXKRXNr0y/?hl=en. Anne Twist/Instagram
Harry Styles' Mom on the Star Raiding the Fridge When He's Home and How He's Still the 'Same'
Joe Alwyn; Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Breakup: Everything We Know
JoJo Is the Sparkling Diamond Satine in 'Moulin Rouge!' on Broadway — Exclusive First Look
JoJo Says She's Exiting Her 'Comfort Zone' in Broadway Debut as Satine in 'Moulin Rouge!' (Exclusive)
Hayley Kiyoko Brings Girlfriend Becca Tilley Onstage
Hayley Kiyoko Serenades 'Beautiful' Girlfriend Becca Tilley Onstage After Fifth Anniversary
Julián Figueroa poses for photo during presentation of Mi camino es amarte soap opera
Julián Figueroa, Mexican Singer-Songwriter and Telenovela Actor, Dead at 27
Lasse Wellander, ABBA's touring guitarist performs on stage at the Wembley Arena, London, England, on November 5th, 1979.
Longtime ABBA Guitarist Lasse Wellander Dead at 70 as Band Remembers His 'Musical Brilliance'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqy-jigqROP/?hl=en. Julian Lennon/Instagram
Julian Lennon Celebrates 60th Birthday with Brother Sean Lennon, Whom He Says 'Made My Night & Day'
American Idol's Nutsa Apologizes to Katy Perry After Duets Week
'American Idol' Contestant Nutsa Buzaladze Apologizes to Katy Perry After She's Told She Needs 'Grace'
all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift Added Breakup Song 'The 1' to Eras Tour Set List a Week Before Joe Alwyn Split News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers visit SiriusXM Studios on April 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Jonas Brothers Talk Plans to Play Full Discography at Yankee Stadium: 'A 17-Hour Show'
Joe Alwyn; Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up After 6 Years Together
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Miley Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Named Most-Consumed Song of 2023 as Global Music Streams Hit 1 Trillion
"The Beach Boys" with a surfboard in August 1962 in Los Angeles, California
The Members of the Beach Boys: Where Are They Now?