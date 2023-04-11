American Idol Judges Make an Exception and Send 26 Contestants Into the Top 24

There's fierce competition this season of American Idol.

On Monday night's episode of the singing competition series, which was the finale in the showstopper round, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were faced with tough decisions.

By the end of the episode, the judges had shockingly sent home two platinum ticket holders — Kaylin Hedges and Cam Amen. With only one spot in the top 24 and contestants Matt Wilson, Colin Stough and Iam Tongi — who developed a strong friendship — left, the judges called them in as a group for final judgment.

Each contestant brought something different to the table with their performances. Tongi, who dedicates his career to his late father, brought the judges to tears with his performance of "The Sound of Silence."

"Your showstopping song was a brilliant pick. It made the room go silent," the "Teenage Dream" singer, 38, said. "It gave more depth, more color, more layers to who you are."

Wilson dazzled the judges with his performance of "Forever," while Stough showed his inner superstar with a performance of "Cold."

When the final verdict came, Perry first revealed that Tongi was in the top 24. Immediately, his fellow contestants rose from their seats and gave him a big hug. Just as Wilson and Stough were going to thank the judges for the opportunity — they were told to hold it.

"Plot twist," said the "California Gurls" singer.

"As judges we like to change it up every season," she continued. "We have so much talent this season we don't think there's a top 24... we think there's a top 26."

On Sunday's episode, contestant Nutsa Buzaladze — who made the top 26 — apologized to Perry after a rocky duets week where she slept through a rehearsal and was told to have "more grace."

"I wanted to tell my side of the story and I felt so bad I was frozen. I didn't want to bring negative energy so that's why I didn't say nothing," she said. "I didn't speak up because I didn't want to cry on stage. After I left the stage I was just destroyed. So I wanted to apologize for that."

Perry responded, "That is great. That's so wonderful and Nutsa, what I meant by grace is that it's OK to be determined and ambitious and edgy and strong but also with grace. I really relate to you because I know what's like to be a strong woman... to want to be strong and to never break and feel like nothing can ever get to me but that's not real."

"You're a real person with a big heart and a big talent," she concluded.

Up next, the top 26 is going to Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa for Sunday's episode, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.