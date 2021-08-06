You can even audition from the bathroom! Ask Luke Bryan, who popped in the video from behind a shower curtain

American Idol Judges Invite Fans of the Show to Audition 'Literally from Anywhere' in Silly Video

You can audition from anywhere... literally anywhere.

American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are looking for a new set of participants for the new season of the show — and PEOPLE has an exclusive video of their silly promotion, which includes Bryan peeking from the shower!

"American Idol is coming back y'all in this year is the 20th year and it's time to find the next superstar," says Bryan, 45, to start the clip from inside his pickup truck.

"And you may be wondering where you can audition for American Idol this year," adds Richie, 72, as he works on the landscaping of his home.

"Literally from anywhere, just keep it clean because even though they're virtual auditions, there are producers," says Perry, 36, from on top of her laundry machines.

Then... Bryan pops from behind a shower curtain.

"Speaking of clean, it's almost time for Idol Across America so go audition now," he says. "You can even audition from your bathroom!"

Then Ritchie reminded viewers of Chayce Beckham, last year's winner, who auditioned for the show from his lunch break.

"Did someone say lunch?" butts in Perry as she lays her head in between bread slices like a sandwich. (Throwback to the "Bon Appétit" era?) "Guys, it's so easy to audition. Don't be such a cold cut. All you have to do is go to americanidol.com/auditions."

Back in May, Beckham took home the top prize for Idol season 4.

"I have a lot of stuff that I want to knock out," Beckham, a heavy machinery operator who has long battled with substance abuse, told reporters after his win. "For me, this is just the beginning for what I want to do. This was a great start to my second chance at life. I really did a good job at messing everything up and God gave me a second chance to come back and do all this."