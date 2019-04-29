Epic Falls and Forgotten Lyrics! American Idol Judges Reveal Their Biggest Onstage Bloopers

They may critique performances on American Idol, but Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have had their share of onstage bloopers too.

After a few contestants encountered some lyrical slip-ups during Sunday night’s episode, the three judges opened up about their own personal experiences — including epic falls and forgotten lyrics!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“They don’t have prompters,” Perry, 34, told reporters of the Idol contestants after the show. “We were talking about this right before the show started for some reason. [Luke] forgot a couple lines on his show at Stagecoach, he told us. He’s like, ‘Y’all don’t have prompters? I’ve had prompters from day one!’ And I guess it’s true, the moment I don’t have a prompter, is the moment I’m like, ‘Oh my God.'”

RELATED: Katy Perry Says It’s ‘Difficult’ Being an American Idol Judge: ‘We’re So Invested’

“Yeah, but I’m thinking your world, I think her world is under such scrutiny too,” Richie said. “I mean, you’re scrutinized.”

“Yeah, try doing everything you do times 10 in heels, bitch,” Perry joked.

“For Stagecoach, I went back and listened to some of my songs and just listened to them and then I had a couple shots of tequila,” joked Bryan of why he forgot his lyrics.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie

And despite singing and performing their songs in front of thousands of people, the three musicians still encounter distractions every now and then.

“I’ve been doing like one show a month — my muscle memory and I just go on the feel of it all,” Bryan said. “But what gets me is if I am singing and I see something weird happening in the audience.”

“Some people will write something on a sign that is totally inappropriate and you’re like, ‘Ah, okay,'” Perry added.

“I have had some funny ones too,” said Bryan. “One of them my wife wanted to go into the crowd and go real, you know!”

As the oldest member of the trio, Richie has the most experience (and some tricks up his sleeve!) in overcoming lyrical slip-ups.

“So let me tell you my embarrassment,” said Richie. “There was a situation where years ago where I went to see an artist where I won’t call out his name but I went to the Troubadour and I was like, ‘Oh my God I am going to watch him perform.’ He got through the first song and he is the writer, the writer of the song, and he forgot the song! I remember sitting in the audience and being like, ‘Oh My God! He is on drugs, he has alcohol!’ I didn’t know what was going to happen, so segue, I am on stage and I get into the song and I realize, ‘What is the second verse of this song?!'”

RELATED: Katy Perry Reveals Her Favorite American Idol Contestant During All-Star Duet Episode

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie ABC/Eric McCandless

“So I have learned the habit, when you forget the lyrics, you go, ‘C’mon now!’ And it bails you out,” he added. “The other thing is, if you drop the mic and drop your hand the audience is like, ‘Oh he’s feeling it.’ No I am not feeling it, I forgot!”

“Oh my God, you fooled me with that one, I didn’t know that was one of those things,” said Perry. “Lionel, you’ve been tricking us!”

But nothing beats a lyrical mess-up, than an epic fall — which Bryan is accustomed to.

“When you get a chance, go on YouTube and count how many times Luke has fallen on stage,” said Richie. “He falls going up stairs, he falls going down the stairs, he trips on nothing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Katy Perry Audition for American Idol — Plus Lovingly Diss Lionel Richie!

“I’ve had 28 onstage stitches,” Bryan added.

“I’ve got the one you all can’t beat,” Richie replied. “Fall down the stairs with platform shoes on with the Commodores and try to recover from that.”

“And there’s no footage of that because it’s the dinosaur age,” said Perry.

“Hallelujah! I didn’t fall down, I fell down hard,” added Richie. “Worse, the platforms are so high so you can’t stand up. So you have to scoot down the stairs until you get to the bottom.”

American Idol Top 8 ABC/Eric McCandless

RELATED: American Idol‘s Wade Cota Says He’s ‘Trying to Do Well’ in Hopes of Building a ‘Better Life’

During Sunday’s episode, Alyssa Raghu and Walker Burroughs were eliminated, leaving Jeremiah Harmon, Laci Kaye Booth, Madison Vandenburg, Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda and Wade Cota in the Top 6.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.