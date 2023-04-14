'Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Tells Ryan Seacrest to 'Watch Yourself' in New Clip — Here's Why! (Exclusive)

American Idol judges are unwinding — or trying to — ahead of another nail-biting episode on Sunday.

In a hilarious clip premiering exclusively with PEOPLE on Friday, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie relax on a Hawaiian beach before they're interrupted by host Ryan Seacrest.

As Seacrest, 48, announces details for Sunday's episode, the clip pans to the judges lounging on beach chairs — with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse by their side — and Perry says, "Ryan, can you just bring it down a skosh? We're trying to relax."

A voiceover of Seacrest then continues to set the tone for the episode.

Luke Bryan. ABC

"Buckle up, the island of Oahu will never be the same. The contestants pour out their souls, all in front of a live audience — and our three judges who are mean and won't let anyone have any fun," he says, before Bryan, 46, cuts him off.

"You better watch yourself with that smart-aleck business mister," the country star says.

In response, Seacrest continues to poke fun at the judges as the camera zooms out — revealing that Seacrest is actually talking to himself and playing with dolls.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest. ABC

"Our job is so hard. We don't have to do anything anymore because America is voting," he says as he moves the figures who resemble judges around.

This prompted a reaction from Perry, 38, "Ryan John Seacrest, that is enough."

"I told you we should've hired a babysitter," says Richie, 73, while Bryan adds that Seacrest had "too much sugar."

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. ABC

The video concludes with the host holding a bobblehead modeled after himself as he says, "The very talented and amazing and tall Ryan Seacrest comes out and says... 'From Aulani and Disney Resort and Spa, this is American Idol.'"

On Sunday and Monday, the top 26 will battle it out in front of a live audience in hopes of receiving America's vote to move to the next round. Viewers can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote, through the app or via text.

To catch the next episode, tune in Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.