PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at season 4 of American Idol, as well as three new trailers ahead of the Feb. 14 premiere

American Idol: See the First Look at Season 4 with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie

A new season of American Idol is almost here!

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at season 4, as well as three new trailers that tease what's to come when the ABC competition series kicks off with the audition round on Feb. 14.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return as judges, but this time they're not behind the same dais. Instead, each judge sits with their own small table sectioned off from one another due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Seacrest will return as the host and Bobby Bones will once again serve as the in-house mentor.

In addition, the upcoming fourth installment marks Perry's first season of Idol as a new mom after the birth of her daughter Daisy Dove, whom she welcomed with fiancé Orlando Bloom in late August.

Image zoom Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

In the exclusive promo clips, Perry, 36, Bryan, 44, and Richie, 71, quote some of the biggest singers in history to share inspiring messages about love, music and dreams.

"Where there is love I don't think you can go wrong," Richie says, sharing Ella Fitzgerald's words.

In the words of fellow country star Johnny Cash, Bryan says, "You can choose love or hate, I choose love."

"Love is supreme and unconditional," Perry says, quoting Duke Ellington.

In addition to the quotes, the teaser footage shows the judges' reactions to some of the amateur singers who auditioned for them.

"This is the first time in four years, just someone singing made me cry," Bryan tells a contestant as separate footage shows Perry with tears rolling down her face.

Samantha 'Just Sam' Diaz was crowned the winner of season 3 in May 2020.

The show made history in April when contestants and judges were forced to broadcast remotely at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. "It's technically not possible to do it all live obviously," Seacrest told PEOPLE at the time.