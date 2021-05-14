Lindsey Buckingham, Alessia Cara and Sheryl Crow are among those set to perform at American Idol's grand finale

Luke Combs, Macklemore and American Idol Judges Will Perform at Epic Finale on Sunday

An incredible group of idols will be performing at American Idol's grand finale!

The announcement comes days before the show's top four will compete to make it into the finale's final three of season 19.

This Sunday's episode will see the final four contestants Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence perform their winner's singles, a song inspired by a personal idol and duets of tracks by guest mentor Finneas.

Originally five finalists, contestant Caleb Kennedy exited the show after a video surfaced of him with a friend wearing a white hood similar to that of the Ku Klux Klan.

"I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that's not an excuse," he said about the clip. "I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I let down."

Coldplay's Chris Martin and John Stamos have served as guest mentors this season. At last year's finale, Rascal Flatts, Lauren Daigle and Cynthia Erivo were among the performers.