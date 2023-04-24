Katy Perry's 'Rude' Reaction After Contestant Wé Ani's Performance Sets Off 'American Idol' Fans

American Idol fans are not happy with Katy Perry.

On Sunday's episode of the singing competition show, the "Firework" singer was left in shock after contestant Elijah McCormick was eliminated from the competition — which she addressed after another contestant's performance.

Contestant Wé Ani performed a haunting rendition of Adele's "Skyfall" and made it to the top 20. After her performance, however, Perry, 38, still had McCormick on her mind.

"Wé, oh my god," she said. "I'm just so shook right now. First of all, shook by the results, and I'm also shook by that song, it's so dramatic."

"There's so much drama going through my body right now I need a nap," Perry continued. "But the truth is, America, you guys have the votes. You're the ones voting and if you're not voting, you're not using your voice. Your faves aren't safe. So from now on, vote for who you want to see in the top 12."

Eric McCandless/Getty

Shortly after, fans shared their thoughts on social media and believed that Perry owed Ani an apology for her lack of feedback.

"Normally, nothing Katy Perry says bothers me as she's just known for her sense of humor and quips. Bit her dissing of We Ani? THAT was just rude," tweeted one fan.

Wrote another: "@AmericanIdol@katyperry just made it clear with hers [sic] words and her face that she didn't think Weani deserved to be up there! #alittlerude."

Perry's fellow judge Luke Bryan also faced criticism afterwards, with one social media user writing: "As much as I love them, I hope @katyperry and @lukebryan apologize to WeAni for not letting her have her moment and telling America they need to vote instead of applauding her performance. Ryan said move [sic] votes than last season came in, so obviously America voted!!!"

This is not the first time that Perry has divided fans this season.

Earlier this month, the "Dark Horse" singer was booed by the crowd after she offered up some criticism to contestant Nutsa Buzaladze.

Buzaladze performed "Paris (Ooh La La)" in a sparkly dress and boots with powerhouse vocals and dramatic movements, shimmying her shoulders and finishing with a rockstar-esque backbend on the floor.

Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan praised the contestant for her signature performance style, with the "All Night Long (All Night)" musician telling her, "That was just so wonderful to watch."

Perry, however, suggested that she tone it down. "Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," she said. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard."