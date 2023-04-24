Katy Perry's 'Rude' Reaction After Contestant Wé Ani's Performance Sets Off 'American Idol' Fans

The "Dark Horse" singer — along with fellow judge Luke Bryan — faced criticism after they failed to give Ani feedback on her performance and focused on Elijah McCormick's shocking elimination

By
Published on April 24, 2023 02:53 PM
AMERICAN IDOL "607 (Hollywood Week Part #2)" - Hollywood Week continues as contestants form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round. MONDAY, APRIL 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) KATY PERRY; AMERICAN IDOL – “612 (Top 20)” - America’s first votes for the Top 20 are revealed as contestants perform again to stay in the Top 12. GRAMMY® Award-winning Motown legend Smokey Robinson plus “Idol” season 20 winner and runner-up Noah Thompson and HunterGirl will also take the stage. SUNDAY, APRIL 23 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) WÉ ANI
Katy Perry and Wé Ani. Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty; ABC/Eric McCandless

American Idol fans are not happy with Katy Perry.

On Sunday's episode of the singing competition show, the "Firework" singer was left in shock after contestant Elijah McCormick was eliminated from the competition — which she addressed after another contestant's performance.

Contestant Wé Ani performed a haunting rendition of Adele's "Skyfall" and made it to the top 20. After her performance, however, Perry, 38, still had McCormick on her mind.

"Wé, oh my god," she said. "I'm just so shook right now. First of all, shook by the results, and I'm also shook by that song, it's so dramatic."

"There's so much drama going through my body right now I need a nap," Perry continued. "But the truth is, America, you guys have the votes. You're the ones voting and if you're not voting, you're not using your voice. Your faves aren't safe. So from now on, vote for who you want to see in the top 12."

AMERICAN IDOL 512 (Top 14 Live Reveal) Following the Top 20 reveal, Americas votes will determine which 10 Idol hopefuls will continue on in their musical journey, capping off a night of unforgettable performances. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will choose the additional four singers to join the Top 14. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol, LIVE MONDAY, APRIL 18 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) KATY PERRY
Eric McCandless/Getty

Shortly after, fans shared their thoughts on social media and believed that Perry owed Ani an apology for her lack of feedback.

"Normally, nothing Katy Perry says bothers me as she's just known for her sense of humor and quips. Bit her dissing of We Ani? THAT was just rude," tweeted one fan.

Wrote another: "@AmericanIdol@katyperry just made it clear with hers [sic] words and her face that she didn't think Weani deserved to be up there! #alittlerude."

Perry's fellow judge Luke Bryan also faced criticism afterwards, with one social media user writing: "As much as I love them, I hope @katyperry and @lukebryan apologize to WeAni for not letting her have her moment and telling America they need to vote instead of applauding her performance. Ryan said move [sic] votes than last season came in, so obviously America voted!!!"

This is not the first time that Perry has divided fans this season.

Earlier this month, the "Dark Horse" singer was booed by the crowd after she offered up some criticism to contestant Nutsa Buzaladze.

Buzaladze performed "Paris (Ooh La La)" in a sparkly dress and boots with powerhouse vocals and dramatic movements, shimmying her shoulders and finishing with a rockstar-esque backbend on the floor.

Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan praised the contestant for her signature performance style, with the "All Night Long (All Night)" musician telling her, "That was just so wonderful to watch."

Perry, however, suggested that she tone it down. "Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," she said. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard."

