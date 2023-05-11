Check Out What Every Contestant Is Singing on 'American Idol' 's Disney Night (Exclusive)

Sara Bareilles will open the night with a special performance of "When You Wish Upon a Star"

May 11, 2023
LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Photo: Raymond Liu/Getty

American Idol fans are about to experience the Disney magic.

On Thursday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the setlist for Sunday's Disney night episode, where viewers will watch the final five contestants perform two Disney songs.

Contestants Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, Wé Ani and Zacharia Smith will take the stage twice on Sunday to perform a classic Disney song and one from a newer film.

The audience will rock out to classics like "Just Can't Wait to Be King" from The Lion King with Smith and jam out to singalongs like "Real Gone" from Cars with Stough. Fans might also get emotional with Ani's performance of "The Climb" from Hannah Montana: The Movie.

sara bareilles
Sara Bareilles. Shervin Lainez

In addition to the exciting setlist, Grammy-winning, Tony and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles will open the show with a special rendition of "When You Wish Upon a Star."

Sofia Carson will serve as the mentor for the upcoming episode from Disneyland Resort. Meanwhile, Halle Bailey — who plays Ariel in the upcoming live-action film — will perform "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid during the show.

Sofia Carson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) ; Halle Bailey attends Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood at Mes Amis on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Sofia Carson and Halle Bailey. Karwai Tang/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In the past, judge Katy Perry has been known for her over-the-top costumes on Disney night. Last year, she dressed up as Ariel and took a tumble off her judge's chair at the top of the show.

In prior years, she also dressed up as Ursula and bleached her eyebrows for Tinker Bell.

See the setlist for Disney night below:

Colin Stough - "Real Gone" from Cars

Colin Stough - "Nobody Knows" by The Lumineers, from Pete's Dragon

Iam Tongi - "Lava" from Lava

Iam Tongi - "Father and Son" by Cat Stevens from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Megan Danielle - "Carried Me With You" from Onward

Megan Danielle - "You Can't Stop the Girl" by Bebe Rexha from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Wé Ani - "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II

Wé Ani - "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus from Hannah Montana: The Movie

Zachariah Smith - "Just Can't Wait to be King" from The Lion King

Zachariah Smith - "Life is a Highway" from Cars

