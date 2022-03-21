American Idol: Daughter of Former Idol Finalist Nadia Turner Takes Judges — and Mom! — by Surprise

American Idol truly is a family affair!

During Sunday's episode of the ABC competition show, 21-year-old contestant Zaréh surprised her mom — season 4 Top 8 finalist, Nadia Turner — with her Idol audition, all while earning a standing ovation from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan

"When I was around 4 years old, my mother was on season 4 of Idol and she made it to the Top 8," said Za, a stylist from Los Angeles. "She does not know that I'm auditioning for American Idol."

Asking longtime host Ryan Seacrest for help in getting her mom to the audition, Za pulled off the ultimate surprise.

"She's either going to be super disappointed or super thrilled," said Za, before pulling off her mom's blindfold.

"Surprise, I'm auditioning for American Idol," Za told Turner.

Wearing the same top Turner wore during her audition in 2005, Za immediately wowed the judges with her own rendition of "Bust the Windows" by Jasmine Sullivan.

"For the first time on American Idol, the handkerchief goes to your mother," Richie said, while handing the hankie to Turner — who was in tears during her daughter's audition. "There's a word called pride and mom was blowing up over there."

"In your zone you are tremendous," added Bryan. "When you start getting to the top levels of your range, gritty it up a little bit."

"Za, I think you've got a lot of things going for you," said Perry. "You've got a real opportunity. You've got a cool vibe through and through and it feels authentic. You've got a cool voice. I think you have the beginning of what could be a real artist."

"It's such a wonderful, heartfelt story on the 20th season of American Idol to have this come full circle," said Richie.

Turner, who sang "Until You Come Back to Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)" by Miki Howard during her original audition and got the green light from all three judges — Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, said she's looking forward to her daughter's Idol experience.

"American Idol was a journey that had so many pluses and to see what it does for Za — I can't wait," said Turner. "The sky is limit for her."