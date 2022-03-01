10 American Idol Contestants with Famous Relatives
From the famous judges to the contestants-turned-stars, American Idol has been filled with celebrities since its premiere in 2002. Some of the contestants have had famous relatives as well. Between Jim Carrey's daughter to Aretha Franklin's granddaughter, here's a roundup of competitors with famed-family ties
Nikko Smith
Nikko Smith, son of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, was a contestant on season 4 of American Idol.
He sang a version of Stevie Wonder's "All I Do," receiving a "yes" from judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson.
Nikko made it to the top 9 before he was eliminated. Lee DeWyze was the season 4 winner.
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks, daughter of former New York Giants football player Phillippi Sparks, was a contestant on season 6 of American Idol.
She sang a rendition of Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me" for her audition in Seattle, Washington, in which judges Cowell, Abdul, and Jackson all voted "yes."
Jordin went on to win American Idol, and a wildly successful music career followed. She has received a Grammy nomination and released chart-topping hits such as 2007's "No Air" and 2009's "Battlefield."
Ricco Barrino
Ricco Barrino, older brother of season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino, was a contestant on season 7 of American Idol.
He sang Sam Cooke's gospel classic, "A Change Is Gonna Come," for his audition in Dallas, Texas in front of judges Cowell, Abdul, and Jackson.
Ricco received a callback before his eventual elimination. David Cook was the season 7 winner.
Lara Johnston
Lara Johnston, daughter of Doobie Brothers member Tom Johnston, was a contestant on season 10 of American Idol.
She sang a version of Stevie Wonder's "All I Do" during her audition in San Fransisco, California, receiving a "yes" from judges Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, and Jackson.
Lara made it to the Hollywood round before she was eliminated. Scotty McCreery was the season 10 winner.
Jane Carrey
Jane Carrey, daughter of actor and comedian Jim Carrey, was a contestant on season 11 of American Idol.
She auditioned with "Something to Talk About" by Bonnie Raitt and received a "yes" from judges Tyler, Lopez, and Jackson in San Diego, California.
Jane made it to the first round of Hollywood week before she was eliminated from the competition.
Shannon Magrane
Shannon Magrane, daughter of St. Louis Cardinals baseball player Joe Magrane, was a contestant on season 11 of American Idol.
She sang Etta James' "Something's Got a Hold on Me" during her audition in Savannah, Georgia, receiving a "yes" from Tyler, Lopez, and Jackson.
Shannon made it to the top 11 before she was eliminated. Phillip Phillips was the season 11 winner.
Alex Preston
Alex Preston, cousin of country star Jo Dee Messina, was a contestant on season 13 of American Idol.
He sang an original song titled "Fairytales" for his audition in Salt Lake City, in which he received a "yes" from judges Harry Connick Jr., Keith Urban, and Lopez.
Preston made it to the top three before he was eliminated. Caleb Johnson was the season 13 winner.
Amelia Hammer Harris
Amelia Hammer Harris, daughter of "Great Balls of Fire" songwriter Jack Hammer, was a contestant on season 16 of American Idol.
She sang "Gimme Shelter" by The Rolling Stones in Savannah, in which she received a "yes" from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie.
Amelia made it to the top 24 before she was eliminated. Maddie Poppe was the season 16 winner.
Claudia Conway
Claudia Conway was a contestant on season 19 of American Idol. Her father, George Conway, was the advisor of former President Donald Trump, and her mother, Kellyanne Conway, was the Senior Counselor during his term.
She sang Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" and Adele's "When We Were Young" for her audition, in which Bryan votes "no," and Perry and Richie said "yes."
Claudia made it to the Hollywood round before she was eliminated. Chayce Beckham was the season 19 winnner.
Grace Franklin
Grace Franklin, granddaughter of the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, was a contestant on season 20 of American Idol.
She sang her grandma's classic "Ain't No Way" and the Fugees version of "Killing Me Softly" during her audition.
Despite receiving a "yes" from Perry, both Richie and Bryan voted "no" — advising Grace to put more time and work into practicing.