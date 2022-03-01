10 American Idol Contestants with Famous Relatives

Jordin Sparks, daughter of former New York Giants football player Phillippi Sparks, was a contestant on season 6 of American Idol.

She sang a rendition of Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me" for her audition in Seattle, Washington, in which judges Cowell, Abdul, and Jackson all voted "yes."

Jordin went on to win American Idol, and a wildly successful music career followed. She has received a Grammy nomination and released chart-topping hits such as 2007's "No Air" and 2009's "Battlefield."