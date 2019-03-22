American Idol Contestant Gets Surprise Proposal from Boyfriend — Leaving Katy Perry in Tears

We’re not crying, you’re crying!

In an exclusive clip of Sunday’s episode of American Idol, one contestant is getting more than she bargained for during Hollywood week.

As Johanna Jones, 23, was getting ready to walk off the Idol stage, her boyfriend Matt walked on, surprising her and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

ABC/Disney

“I haven’t been here all week because of exams, but I couldn’t wait another day,” he said while holding a tiny ring box in his hand.

Because we all know what’s about come, Perry can’t help but ugly cry (like all of us!).

Before she knew it, Jones’ boyfriend got on one knee!

Idol has been the center of engagements recently.

On Friday, former contestants Gabby Barrett, 19, and Cade Foehner announced they are tying the knot as well!

“I’ve been thinking about proposing for quite a while,” Foehner, 22, told PEOPLE. “It’s getting harder and harder to be apart. Doing all the traveling we have to do, sometimes we have to go a month without seeing each other. That’s a little much for me, so I decided to go ahead and do this thing!”

And last month, Perry, 34, got engaged to longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom, 42.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Bloom popped the question on Feb. 14 and one day later, Perry revealed the news of her engagement by posting a close-up image of the pair surrounded by numerous heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her diamond engagement ring, which features a colorful jewel in the center.

“Full bloom,” she sweetly captioned the image, using a play on her husband-to-be’s name.

A source told PEOPLE that although Perry may have been surprised by the proposal, the couple’s decision to take their relationship to the next level wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment choice.

“They’ve been talking about getting engaged for a while. After reconciling Katy has felt very secure with Orlando and they both knew it was different this time,” the source said. “They made their relationship a priority and both of them literally flew all around the world to keep their relationship strong.”

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST, with five additional Monday night episodes starting March 18.