American Idol Contestant Cecil Ray Baker Charged with Burglary, Accused of Physically Abusing His Ex

American Idol Cecil Ray Baker who was eliminated from the ABC show last week was arrested on Saturday after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend Mariah Lopez's home.

The season 19 competitor, 20, was arrested by the Rockdale Police Department in Texas and charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault, Rockdale Police confirms to PEOPLE. He was released on a bond of $15,000 that same day.

Baker allegedly broke into Lopez's home after she refused to let him see her daughter who he believes is his, an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ said.

Cecil Ray Credit: Christopher Willard/abc

Lopez told police that when the Idol contestant gained access into her residence, he pushed her to the ground and "struck her in the face with a palm heel" before leaving, the affidavit said.

Baker's sister told police she witnessed the alleged break-in and echoed most of the details Lopez shared, according to TMZ.

Lopez shared videos on TikTok on Sunday detailing the abuse she said she experienced.

"I've had enough. This is why victims never come forward bc y'all try so hard to tear them down," she captioned one video that showed texts from people who say they witnessed the alleged abuse, bruises on her body, threatening messages allegedly sent from Baker and a photo of her door following the alleged break-in.

Cecil Ray Credit: Eric McCandless/abc

"I know your family has seen your behavior and honestly it is disgusting that they are okay with it and trying to deny it," Lopez wrote. "There were times where it was hard to leave. You would keep reeling me back in."

Lopez also included a photo of Baker's mugshot and Milam County Sheriff's Office's booking information, before writing, "The truth will eventually come out. But in all honesty, I just hope that you decide to do better. I hope one day that you change and hold yourself accountable. I hope one day you can change and flourish into the person that you need to be."

A rep for American Idol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Legal representation for Baker could not immediately be identified by PEOPLE. It is not clear if Baker has entered a plea at this time.