American Idol Alum Chris Sligh Says He Has 'Double Pneumonia' After Contracting Coronavirus

His wife Sarah and his two children — Keira, 9, and McCartney, 7 — have also tested positive for COVID-19

Chris Sligh has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, the Christian singer, 42, said that he tested positive for coronavirus on June 27 after being made aware days prior that a co-writer had been exposed to COVID-19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His wife Sarah and his two children — Keira, 9, and McCartney, 7 — have also tested positive for COVID-19, though Sligh said that his kids "have completely recovered" and Sarah is "doing wonderful in her recovery."

"Chris was admitted to the hospital on July 6 after 2 days of symptoms becoming more serious," the statement read. "He was diagnosed with double pneumonia and is at home recovering."

"The Sligh family is grateful for the outpouring of love and prayer from friends and fans, and want people to understand how serious this disease is. Wear masks, social distance and vote Donald Trump out of the White House in November," the statement continued.

Sligh spoke about his diagnosis on Monday night, posting a photo of himself at a health care facility on his Instagram with the caption: "My world right now. Covid suuuuucks."

Sligh — who competed on the sixth season of American Idol — also shared news of his condition on his Instagram Story, saying that he's developed double pneumonia since coming down with the respiratory virus.

"Covid that has devolved into double pneumonia," he wrote. "But they're letting me go home. Be nice to sleep."

Image zoom Chris Sligh's Instagram Chris Sligh/Instagram

On Tuesday, Sligh went into further details about his symptoms in another Instagram post, writing, "I have Covid that has developed into pneumonia. Breathing without pain or coughing is difficult & I didn’t get much sleep last night, but hopefully the antibiotics do their work and fast.”

The musician went on to thank fans for their support.

"It means a lot to me," he wrote. "I still covet your prayers & good thoughts."

Prior to his appearance on American Idol in 2007, Sligh released several albums with the band Half Past Forever. After placing tenth on the singing competition, Sligh released his solo album Running Back to You in 2008.

He later found success as a songwriter and producer, co-writing "Here Comes Goodbye" for Rascal Flatts.

Sligh's new single “One” will be released on Friday.

As of Tuesday, there have been more than 3,011,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with at least 131,200 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.