American Idol's Caleb Kennedy Denied Bond for a Third Time as Victim's Family Speaks in Emotional Hearing

"I have to re-live that day, every day, for the rest of my life," Larry Duane Parris' daughter said during a virtual court hearing Thursday

A judge has refused to set bond for the former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy after he drove a car into a building, killing a man last month.

During a court hearing on Thursday, Kennedy faced the family of Larry Duane Parris, the man who died, as Judge Daniel Hall refused to set bond for a third time, according to local South Carolina news station WYFF.

Judge Hall said the conditions set by a previous circuit court judge had not been met — therefore he would not be released to his family while awaiting trial, per the outlet.

Parris was in his Spartanburg, South Carolina, garage on Feb. 8 when Kennedy, 17, crashed into the building, mortally injuring the 54-year-old man. Authorities allege Kennedy was under the influence.

Parris' wife, Donna, and his daughter Kelsi Harvell appeared at the virtual court hearing and delivered an emotional plea, asking the judge to deny his bond, WYFF reports.

"The only reason we are here is because this man made a conscious decision to put something into his body and then consciously got into a vehicle knowing he didn't need to be driving and came down a dead-end road and came into my driveway," Donna said in a video, according to WYFF. "I don't think he should be allowed to get out and take a chance of doing that to somebody else."

"For a month now, I've laid down and closed my eyes and closed my eyes only to see the same things over, and over, again," Harvell added. "My daddy laying in his own shop, moaning and groaning, with a complete stranger."

Larry Parris

The family also detailed the pain they've endured since the tragedy.

"Judge, I have to re-live that day, every day, for the rest of my life," Harvell said, per the outlet. "Please explain to me how he has the opportunity to go home."

"Nothing's changed between Feb. 8 and today, so why are we even here?" she asked, referencing the day her father was killed.

Kennedy's attorney Ryan Beasley told PEOPLE Thursday's hearing results are "frustrating."

"The ruling means Caleb will not be eligible to have a bond until SLED [South Carolina Law Enforcement Division] completes the toxicology report, which could take up to six months because of the backlog," he explained.

"We provided the court with blood/urine results which show the presence of THC, which is what the State is alleging is the illegal influence, so what else do they need? That is why the previous judge's ruling makes Caleb's situation so frustrating. This means there is no foreseeable date for a bond."

Beasley said the experience has led Kennedy to be placed on suicide watch.

"Caleb is a minor with no record and by all accounts, had an adverse reaction to a prescribed drug during the middle of the day on the way to see his girlfriend. He wasn't out late at night partying, drinking, and running from the cops. Caleb has done nothing but express remorse and sorrow for the Parris family every time I speak to him," he told PEOPLE.

"In fact, every time I meet with Caleb, he insists that we say a prayer for the Parris family. As you recall from the 911 call, Caleb was holding Mr. Parris in his arms and crying when paramedics arrived on the scene. Obviously, not a flight risk."

Beasley continued, "Unfortunately, Caleb is now on suicide watch at the adult jail and he is only a 17-year-old minor with no criminal record whatsoever. He also continues to exhibit the same symptoms of blackouts/dizziness while in jail that he exhibited at the time of the accident. Caleb is clearly being treated unfairly and it's ridiculous in my opinion."

At the singer's second hearing on Feb. 24, Donna and Harvell gave an emotional plea and the circuit court judge denied Kennedy's bond, citing the court's wait for the country singer's toxicity report before the judge can decide on the matter of bond, WSPA reported.

In response, his attorney slammed the decision, saying, according to WSPA, "He just barely turned 17 judge."

"This could be months and months before we could get back in court and there are much more egregious cases than this on a felony DUI that are given bond," the defense attorney said. "It is unfair to this kid to be sitting in jail for months on a backlog with SLED and the fact that a magistrate judge down in jail didn't do his job anyway and set a bond. I am just sorry judge, but I am standing up and saying a bond should be set today."

Kennedy was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death following the crash, which took place just after 12:30 p.m., Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to PEOPLE at the time of the incident.

Larry was the founder of the Parris Construction Company and was a member of New Beginnings Church, according to his obituary.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, working on boats, attending auctions, and dirt track racing, and was "always lending a helping hand" to those in need. "No matter what you needed, Larry was the man to call," read his obit.

In addition to his wife, Donna, and daughter Harvell, Larry is survived by his son-in-law Caleb Harvell; brother Ray and his wife Kaye; his two sisters, Lori Wall and Becky Gregg with husband Danny; and a "special nephew," Josh Upton.

Caleb Kennedy

Kennedy advanced to the Top 5 on American Idol last season; however, he was booted from the show after a controversial video of him hanging out with a friend who was wearing a hood similar to the ones worn by the Ku Klux Klan surfaced online.

"American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy will no longer be moving forward in the competition. Sunday's episode will feature the Top 4 with one contestant elimination," a source close to the show told PEOPLE at the time.