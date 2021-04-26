Avalon Young already underwent a 16-hour surgery in February to remove a peach-sized tumor from her brain

American Idol's Avalon Young to Undergo Brain Cancer Surgery, Asking for Help to Pay for Costs

Avalon Young is making a desperate plea for help after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The singer and former American Idol contestant, 26, and her family have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses as she prepares to undergo a second surgery as part of treatment.

According to the fundraiser's page, Young underwent a 16-hour surgery to remove most of a peach-sized tumor from her front left temporal lobe in February, but was recently told by doctors that a "second surgery is necessary, followed by weeks of radiation and chemotherapy" to treat her brain cancer.

"Avalon has minimal insurance, is an independent artist, and self-supporting singer/ songwriter," the page's description reads. "We hope to help her with some of the financial burden as a result of these medical expenses. No amount is too little."

Avalon Young Avalon Young on American Idol

Avalon's second surgery has been set for May 27, according to an update shared last week.

As of Monday, the campaign has raised more than $44,900 toward its $100,000 goal.

Young previously appeared on season 15 of American Idol in 2016. She was eliminated from the singing competition alongside Lee Jean following Idol's Grammy Hits week.

In November, Young "began having simple partial seizures," according to an Instagram post shared by the musician in February.

While bloodwork and electroencephalogram tests initially showed that "there was no sign of any problem with my brain," an MRI later determined that there was a "mass legion tumor on my left frontal lobe," Young wrote.

The songstress revealed her brain cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

"got some of the worst news ever after thinking i was fully recovering after this tumor surgery," she wrote in an April 3 post. "i've got cancer in my brain and i gotta boss up and take care of it. a second surgery, and then chemotherapy and radiation."