American Idol's Arthur Gunn Says He Skipped Finale Due to 'Unpleasant Environmental Experiences'

On Monday night, the singer/songwriter shared a post on Instagram speaking about why he chose to miss out on the Idol finale, where he was scheduled to sing with Sheryl Crow.

"Well, let's just say I missed my opportunity to sing with legendary @sherylcrow . what happened is not much to discuss at this point," he started his caption. "I would like to make it up and invite @sherylcrow to perform couple of songs on the July 30th at @thecotillion."

Gunn continued by saying he made the decision to drop out of the competition "last minute."

"I couldn't help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences," he said. "It's not necessary to state it, it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on, It's not the show @americanidol to blame, they were there long before nor anyone related to show."

"I'm grateful for @americanidol for ... given me this platform and helped me to reach out to you all. sometimes things happen and it happens for a reason I guess," he added. "I feel upset about it as much as all you might have, and I'm sorry if I did let down anyone but I felt like all these confrontations didn't need to happen at the show, so I just had to move on from there, sometimes all we can do is move on!!!"

A rep for American Idol had no comment on Gunn's Instagram post.

After Sunday's grand finale when Chayce Beckham was crowned as the season's winner, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan addressed Gunn's sudden departure.

"We don't even know what happened," Richie, 71, told PEOPLE during a post-show interview.

"It's a spicy show," added Perry, 36. "It's a live 3-hour show and quite honestly we've had a very colorful season. Curveballs galore."

"It's not the first time we've had to operate on the fly," Bryan, 44, responded. "[Graham DeFranco] (a Top 16 contestant) was there to support Chayce so we're pulling him out of the crowd and we're like, 'Get up and sing with Sheryl Crow' and he was like, 'Hell yeah.'"

Surprisingly, Gunn is the third contestant to drop out of the competition.