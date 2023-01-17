American Idol Alumni Who Have Died

After many of these musicians impressed audiences during their time on American Idol, their lives were cut short by unexpected — and tragic — circumstances

By
Published on January 17, 2023 04:35 PM
01 of 09

C.J. Harris

AMERICAN IDOL XIII: Semi-Finalist: C.J. Harris, 23. Jasper, AL.
FOX Image Collection via Getty

C.J. Harris, who placed sixth on American Idol's 13th season in 2014, died on Jan. 15, 2023. He was 31.

A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirmed to PEOPLE that Harris died after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

The musician and father of two said on Jan. 1 that he had "new music coming soon."

Jessica Meuse, who competed on season 13 of Idol alongside Harris, shared a tribute to the singer on Instagram.

"Your talent and smile will be missed, and the world is definitely a darker and eerily quieter place without you in it," she wrote. "I'll miss your random phone calls asking for life advice and talking about the music world ... There are a lot of things I realize I will never understand — you leaving us so soon is one of those things."

02 of 09

Willie Spence

WILLIE SPENCE
Willie Spence. Eric McCandless via Getty

Willie Spence died on Oct. 11, 2022, at the age of 23 following a car accident in Jasper, Tennessee.

The singer placed second on the competition series in 2021 during season 19.

​​Spence was remembered as "a true talent who lit up every room he entered" in a statement from American Idol producers the day after his death.

Many members of the American Idol family shared their condolences and memories of Spence, including judge Katy Perry, who told Spence during his audition that his voice "stops people in their tracks."

Perry commented on Idol's Instagram post, writing: "I love you Willie … purest soul. Sing with the angels my darling ♥️✨"

03 of 09

Nikki McKibbin

Nikki McKibbin
Nikki McKibbin. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Nikki McKibbin, who competed on American Idol's very first season and finished third after Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini, died after an aneurysm on Oct. 28, 2020. She was 42.

Her husband Craig posted an emotional tribute a few days later.

"Many of you already know something is wrong. The love of my life Nikki Sadler suffered an aneurysm on Wednesday. She would already be gone, but she's an organ donor and has been kept on life support to make that possible," he wrote on social media Oct. 31. "That shouldn't be a surprise to us. Even at the end she is still giving."

Guarini went on to share a tribute to the singer on Instagram writing, "@realnikkimckibbin was a fiery, funny lady who could sing the Hell out of a rock song with the same kind of ease and command she lovingly used to cut you with her twangy Southern wit."

"Even in our 20's when we were on American Idol together I could tell that she'd had a challenging life, and that not that many people had been kind to her along the way," he continued. "I'll never forget the day that her idol, Stevie Nicks, sent her flowers with a card that said, 'You are the Gypsy that I was...' "

As the post came to a close, Guarini added, "Rest well, 'Gypsy'...and thank you for the laughter, merciless teasing, strength, vulnerability, love and friendship you showed me during our time together in the spotlight."

04 of 09

Haley Smith

haley smith - American idol contestant
FOX

On September 3, 2019, it was reported that Haley Smith, who auditioned for season 11 of American Idol, had died in a motorcycle crash in Maine. She was 26 years old.

The single-vehicle accident took place in the town of Millinocket at 2 a.m. that Saturday, the Millinocket Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith's father Mike told TMZ — which was first to report the news — that his daughter was a skilled rider and speculated that a deer was the cause of the sudden swerve.

For her 2012 audition, Smith impressed the judges with a folk-tinged version of the Rufus & Chaka Khan classic, "Tell Me Something Good." Though Smith made it to Hollywood Week, she was ultimately sent home.

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, then a judge on the show, was particularly moved by her singing. "I love your voice so much," he said. "You're right out of my era and I'm honored to be here listening to your voice."

05 of 09

Leah LaBelle

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 03: Leah LaBelle performs at Tru Hollywood on October 3, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images)
Jeff Golden/Getty

Leah LaBelle and her husband, Rasual Butler, died on Dec. 26, 2018, after the former NBA player reportedly lost control of his Range Rover at about 2 a.m. before striking a parking meter, flipping and slamming into a wall in Los Angeles. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

LaBelle, who was 31 at the time of her death, was featured on the third season of American Idol in 2004 where she competed against the likes of Fantasia Barrino and Jennifer Hudson, finishing 12th.

Tributes poured in for the couple following the tragic news, including from singer JoJo, who called LaBelle her "beautiful sister from another mister."

"You will NEVER EVER be forgotten. Your voice. Your spirit. Your light. Cannot comprehend what this loss means. Thinking about your unwavering faith in God brings me peace. I love you, forever angel," JoJo tweeted.

The singer also shared a tribute on Instagram writing in part: "That SMILE. That VOICE. That inside-out GLOW. My @leahlabelle. My sister. Woke up this morning and heard you were gone. This can't be real. I just replayed the voice note you sent me on my birthday. Please someone assure me this is not real."

Months later, an autopsy report for Butler indicated he had had alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamine and painkillers in his system when he crashed.

06 of 09

Rickey Smith

Image
Chris Polk/FilmMagic

American Idol finalist Rickey Smith died in Oklahoma on May 6, 2016, in a wrong-way wreck caused by an allegedly drunk driver, KOCO reported at the time. He was 36.

Smith finished in eighth place in 2003 on the show's second season, behind Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken, Kimberley Locke and Kim Caldwell.

"Suffice it to say my heart is truly breaking today," Aiken Tweeted following the incident. "Heaven's choir has a new beautiful voice. I love you and will miss you, Rickey."

"I sit here in utter disbelief about the fact that you went to be with the Lord. I think back on all the fun times we had. How we set up for hours in our room in the Idol mansion talking and listening to music. How much fun we all had on our very first tour," Studdard wrote on Instagram.

07 of 09

Marque 'Tate' Lynch

Image
Twitter

On Dec. 6, 2015, Marque 'Tate' Lynch was found by his roommate at their apartment in New York City and was pronounced dead at 4 p.m., The Wrap reported the time. He was 34.

Lynch was a Mousketeer on the All New Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1995 along with Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera before going on to be a contestant on season 3 of American Idol.

Months later, the singer's cause of death was released by the New York City Chief Medical Examiner which indicated that Lynch died from "acute and chronic alcoholism," a public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE.

Dale Godboldo, who starred alongside Lynch on the All New Mickey Mouse Club, remembered the star in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Knowing Marque during the MMC days – as my little brother – I knew he was hugely talented with a passion for the arts, and a passion for life," Godboldo said. "But it was more recently while collaborating on an MMC related project that I got to know Marque as a man.

"He was so excited to be a part of something that would encourage young people to pursue their dreams and a life of purpose. Marque was a beautiful spirit, that although had endured so much, only wanted to spread love and inspiration. I'll miss you man. I know you're flying with angels. RIP."

08 of 09

Joanne Borgella

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 22: Joanne Borgella attends the 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on August 22, 2013 in New York City.
Neilson Barnard/Getty

Joanne Borgella, who made it to the top 24 on season 7 of American Idol, died on Oct. 18, 2014, at the age of 32 after a diagnosis of endometrial cancer. The singer would regularly post updates on her health for her fans.

Borgella's family shared a message on her Facebook fan page announcing her death.

"Her faith, courage and strength were unshaken throughout every obstacle she encountered," they said. "We know her spirit still shines and will continue to live on in heaven."

In addition to her time on Idol, she also appeared on MTV's MADE and the Oxygen network's Mo'Nique's Fat Chance, and was signed to Wilhelmina Models.

09 of 09

Michael Johns

Image
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Michael Johns, who finished eighth on season 7 of American Idol in 2008, died at age 35 on Aug. 1, 2014, from a blood clot in his ankle, according to his website and reports at the time. Months later, his cause of death was actually determined to be the result of a disease called dilated cardiomyopathy — a condition in which the heart becomes weakened and enlarged — the Orange County coroner's office told PEOPLE.

"Our family is devastated by the passing of our beloved Michael, a wonderful husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend," his family said in a statement. "We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from all corners of the globe. Please keep Michael in your thoughts and respect our need to grieve privately in this difficult time."

Following his death, American Idol's original judges Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul all shared tributes online.

A month-and-a-half after his death, family, friends and fans gathered to celebrate his life in music.

"I wanted it to be like a rock 'n' roll celebration," Johns' widow, Stacey, told PEOPLE of the memorial, held at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. "I was surprised at all the people who reached out about singing."

The night was hosted by Johns's friend David Foster and included performances by Idol alumni Ruben Studdard and Brooke White, as well as Katie McGhie, Air Supply's Graham Russell, the E Street Band's Steven Van Zandt and Chicago's Peter Cetera.

Related Articles
Lil Tjay attends RapCaviar Presents James Harden & Friends at Bayou Music Center on August 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Rapper Lil Tjay Arrested for Gun Possession After Car He's Riding in Is Pulled Over in N.Y.C.
C.J. Harris
A Look Back at the Late C.J. Harris' Season 13 'American Idol' Audition
Madonna Announces 35-City Celebration Tour of Her Greatest Hits
Madonna Announces The Celebration Tour Featuring a Setlist of Her Greatest Hits — See the Dates! 
Cardi B Recalls Learning of Takeoff's Death
Cardi B Recalls 'Terrible' Moment She and Offset Learned About Takeoff's Death: 'Such a Sensitive Time'
Dorothea Hurley and Recipient of the Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award Jon Bon Jovi attend as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Lizzo; Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, aespa and More to Perform at the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Relationship Timeline
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Lisa Marie Presley Said She 'Had a Lot to Do Still' During Final Visit to Son's Grave Before Her Death
Photo credit: On behalf of Frito-Lay Headline: Anitta on Her New Lay's Campaign, First Grammy Nomination and Getting Ready for the Ceremony
Anitta Learned About Potato Electricity from Working on Her New Lay's Campaign: 'I Was So Impressed'
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Honored with Public Memorial Service at Graceland
Amy Grant at Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating A&M Records Co-founder Jerry Moss held at The Music Center on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Grant Shuts Down Homophobic Criticism Over Niece's Same-Sex Wedding: 'I Love Those Brides'
Tributes and momentoes are seen next to the marker for Elvis Presley in the Meditation Garden where he is buried alongside his parents and grandmother at his Graceland mansion on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley, American icon and King of rock n roll, transformed popular culture, sold over a billion records and is idolized as ever on the 40th anniversary of his tragic death. His Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee -- the second most famous home in the United States after the White House -- expects more than 50,000 people to descend for the biggest ever annual celebration of his life 40 years after his death aged 42 on August 16, 1977. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel Ngan / With AFP Story by Jennie MATTHEW: Elvis: 40 years since the death of an American icon (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Where Are Elvis Presley and His Family Members Buried? All About the Meditation Garden at Graceland
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame"
Here's Why Miley Cyrus' Fans Think Her New Song 'Flowers' Is About Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth
diddy, yung miami
Diddy and Yung Miami's Relationship Timeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUjNQL2SjPk. Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Unforgettable' By Nat King Cole | Kellyoke. The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson Covers Nat King Cole's Classic Hit 'Unforgettable' for Kellyoke Segment on MLK Day
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald seen attending Louis Vuitton Maison - store launch party on October 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
Oasis' Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald Announce Divorce After 22 Years Together