American Idol Alumni Who Have Died

01 of 09 C.J. Harris FOX Image Collection via Getty C.J. Harris, who placed sixth on American Idol's 13th season in 2014, died on Jan. 15, 2023. He was 31. A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirmed to PEOPLE that Harris died after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. CPR efforts were unsuccessful. The musician and father of two said on Jan. 1 that he had "new music coming soon." Jessica Meuse, who competed on season 13 of Idol alongside Harris, shared a tribute to the singer on Instagram. "Your talent and smile will be missed, and the world is definitely a darker and eerily quieter place without you in it," she wrote. "I'll miss your random phone calls asking for life advice and talking about the music world ... There are a lot of things I realize I will never understand — you leaving us so soon is one of those things."

02 of 09 Willie Spence Willie Spence. Eric McCandless via Getty Willie Spence died on Oct. 11, 2022, at the age of 23 following a car accident in Jasper, Tennessee. The singer placed second on the competition series in 2021 during season 19. ​​Spence was remembered as "a true talent who lit up every room he entered" in a statement from American Idol producers the day after his death. Many members of the American Idol family shared their condolences and memories of Spence, including judge Katy Perry, who told Spence during his audition that his voice "stops people in their tracks." Perry commented on Idol's Instagram post, writing: "I love you Willie … purest soul. Sing with the angels my darling ♥️✨"

03 of 09 Nikki McKibbin Nikki McKibbin. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Nikki McKibbin, who competed on American Idol's very first season and finished third after Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini, died after an aneurysm on Oct. 28, 2020. She was 42. Her husband Craig posted an emotional tribute a few days later. "Many of you already know something is wrong. The love of my life Nikki Sadler suffered an aneurysm on Wednesday. She would already be gone, but she's an organ donor and has been kept on life support to make that possible," he wrote on social media Oct. 31. "That shouldn't be a surprise to us. Even at the end she is still giving." Guarini went on to share a tribute to the singer on Instagram writing, "@realnikkimckibbin was a fiery, funny lady who could sing the Hell out of a rock song with the same kind of ease and command she lovingly used to cut you with her twangy Southern wit." "Even in our 20's when we were on American Idol together I could tell that she'd had a challenging life, and that not that many people had been kind to her along the way," he continued. "I'll never forget the day that her idol, Stevie Nicks, sent her flowers with a card that said, 'You are the Gypsy that I was...' " As the post came to a close, Guarini added, "Rest well, 'Gypsy'...and thank you for the laughter, merciless teasing, strength, vulnerability, love and friendship you showed me during our time together in the spotlight."

04 of 09 Haley Smith FOX On September 3, 2019, it was reported that Haley Smith, who auditioned for season 11 of American Idol, had died in a motorcycle crash in Maine. She was 26 years old. The single-vehicle accident took place in the town of Millinocket at 2 a.m. that Saturday, the Millinocket Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith's father Mike told TMZ — which was first to report the news — that his daughter was a skilled rider and speculated that a deer was the cause of the sudden swerve. For her 2012 audition, Smith impressed the judges with a folk-tinged version of the Rufus & Chaka Khan classic, "Tell Me Something Good." Though Smith made it to Hollywood Week, she was ultimately sent home. Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, then a judge on the show, was particularly moved by her singing. "I love your voice so much," he said. "You're right out of my era and I'm honored to be here listening to your voice."

05 of 09 Leah LaBelle Jeff Golden/Getty Leah LaBelle and her husband, Rasual Butler, died on Dec. 26, 2018, after the former NBA player reportedly lost control of his Range Rover at about 2 a.m. before striking a parking meter, flipping and slamming into a wall in Los Angeles. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene. LaBelle, who was 31 at the time of her death, was featured on the third season of American Idol in 2004 where she competed against the likes of Fantasia Barrino and Jennifer Hudson, finishing 12th. Tributes poured in for the couple following the tragic news, including from singer JoJo, who called LaBelle her "beautiful sister from another mister." "You will NEVER EVER be forgotten. Your voice. Your spirit. Your light. Cannot comprehend what this loss means. Thinking about your unwavering faith in God brings me peace. I love you, forever angel," JoJo tweeted. The singer also shared a tribute on Instagram writing in part: "That SMILE. That VOICE. That inside-out GLOW. My @leahlabelle. My sister. Woke up this morning and heard you were gone. This can't be real. I just replayed the voice note you sent me on my birthday. Please someone assure me this is not real." Months later, an autopsy report for Butler indicated he had had alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamine and painkillers in his system when he crashed.

06 of 09 Rickey Smith Chris Polk/FilmMagic American Idol finalist Rickey Smith died in Oklahoma on May 6, 2016, in a wrong-way wreck caused by an allegedly drunk driver, KOCO reported at the time. He was 36. Smith finished in eighth place in 2003 on the show's second season, behind Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken, Kimberley Locke and Kim Caldwell. "Suffice it to say my heart is truly breaking today," Aiken Tweeted following the incident. "Heaven's choir has a new beautiful voice. I love you and will miss you, Rickey." "I sit here in utter disbelief about the fact that you went to be with the Lord. I think back on all the fun times we had. How we set up for hours in our room in the Idol mansion talking and listening to music. How much fun we all had on our very first tour," Studdard wrote on Instagram.

07 of 09 Marque 'Tate' Lynch Twitter On Dec. 6, 2015, Marque 'Tate' Lynch was found by his roommate at their apartment in New York City and was pronounced dead at 4 p.m., The Wrap reported the time. He was 34. Lynch was a Mousketeer on the All New Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1995 along with Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera before going on to be a contestant on season 3 of American Idol. Months later, the singer's cause of death was released by the New York City Chief Medical Examiner which indicated that Lynch died from "acute and chronic alcoholism," a public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE. Dale Godboldo, who starred alongside Lynch on the All New Mickey Mouse Club, remembered the star in a statement to PEOPLE. "Knowing Marque during the MMC days – as my little brother – I knew he was hugely talented with a passion for the arts, and a passion for life," Godboldo said. "But it was more recently while collaborating on an MMC related project that I got to know Marque as a man. "He was so excited to be a part of something that would encourage young people to pursue their dreams and a life of purpose. Marque was a beautiful spirit, that although had endured so much, only wanted to spread love and inspiration. I'll miss you man. I know you're flying with angels. RIP."