Amber Rose Says She Wants 'to Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher

Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way.

During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how men, in general, have changed over time.

"It's worse than ever," she said. "They're pretty disgusting out here. They're f------ gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life."

She reiterated, "I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex ... It's so gross. I don't want it."

She added that she's okay with the idea of being "a lesbian," but is also content "being by myself."

"I'm very happy to not be in my bed with anyone," said Rose, 39.

Rose's remarks come as her ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, 36, is dating singer Cher, 76.

Rose and Edwards were together for three years before ending in August 2021, with Rose appearing to accuse Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 different people. The exes share 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Rose is also mom to 9-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with ex-husband Khalifa.

Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards. joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cher and the music executive first began making headlines when they were photographed holding hands on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles and were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots that week.

Following the outing, Cher was quick to confirm that the two are in a relationship and defended their 40-year age gap, writing in a now-deleted Twitter post, "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️."

Last month, Cher explained what exactly draws her to Edwards.

RELATED VIDEO: Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'No Words

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," she said of the pairing while on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Cher then listed off several traits that she'd use to describe her significant other.

"He's very kind, very smart, he's very talented, and he's really funny," she said. "And I think he's quite handsome."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two appear to be getting serious. On Christmas, the "Believe" singer shared a photo of a dazzling, engagement-like diamond ring on Twitter and expressed that it was a gift from her boyfriend.

"THERE R NO WORDS," she wrote in the caption.

The photo quickly garnered buzz across social media about the couple's engagement status, causing Cher to repost the picture only a few hours later, explaining, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."