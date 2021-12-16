Get an Echo Dot for Just 99 Cents When You Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited Right Now
Smart speakers offer unbeatable convenience. They're connected to the internet and respond to voice commands, so when you're in the mood to jam out to your favorite song, all you need to do is tell the speaker to play your tune of choice. Given that they're such an intuitive piece of tech, you'd be incredibly hard-pressed to find one for less than $1 under normal circumstances. However, Amazon is running a deal right now that allows you to take home an Echo Dot 3rd Generation for just $0.99 when you subscribe to one month of Amazon Music Unlimited.
One month of the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan costs $9.99 for non-Prime members and $7.99 for Prime members. When you throw the $0.99 Echo Dot 3rd Generation into the mix, that means you're paying a total of either $10.98 or $8.98, depending on your Prime membership status, for the speaker and music streaming service.
Buy It! One Month of Amazon Music Unlimited and Echo Dot Third 3rd Generation Bundle Deal, $10.98 for non-Prime members and $8.98 for Prime members
The Echo Dot 3rd Generation would normally cost you $39.99, though it's on sale right now for $19.99. Either way, this deal is a big way to save on the speaker, with the $0.99 price tag meaning you save $39 off the original price and $19 off the sale price. If you take into consideration the price of one month of Amazon Music Unlimited, non-Prime Members can still score over 72 percent off the speaker's original price, and over 45 percent off its sale price, while Prime members can still score over 77 percent off the speaker's original price and over 55 percent off its sale price. Plus, you're getting much more than just the speaker — you're also getting access to an expansive library of ad-free music, which you can enjoy listening to via your new Echo Dot.
Who Is Eligible for This Deal?
This deal is only available to Amazon shoppers who are not currently subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited and have not yet purchased an Echo device. To clarify, you must be a first-time Echo device user.
Also, please note the items must be purchased together in a single order for the deal to work.
What Is Amazon Music Unlimited?
Amazon Music Unlimited is a music streaming service offered by Amazon that grants listeners access to over 75 million songs and ad-free listening. It is not included in a Prime membership and must be subscribed to separately, with a $9.99 per month price tag for non-Prime members and a $7.99 per month price tag for Prime members.
Please note that Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Prime Music are two different streaming services offered by Amazon. Amazon Prime Music is included in your Prime membership and also offers an ad-free experience, though it only gives you access to 2 million songs as opposed to 75 million.
What Is an Echo Dot?
An Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be voice-controlled via the Alexa personal assistant. There have been four generations of Echo Dot Speakers. When you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for one month, you are able to snag the Echo Dot 3rd Generation for $0.99. The third and fourth generation Echo Dot have similar features, with the main difference being their shape and size. The Echo Dot 3rd Generation is shaped like a hockey puck, measuring 1.7 inches high and 3.9 inches in diameter, while the Echo Dot 4th Generation is spherical, measuring 3.5 inches high and 3.9 inches in diameter. While the Echo Dot 3rd Generation is the older model, its design is better for anyone looking for a more compact, less conspicuous smart speaker.
If you're looking to upgrade your home and personal entertainment at a discount, you'll want to check out this Amazon Music Unlimited and Echo Dot bundle deal.
