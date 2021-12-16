Get an Echo Dot for Just 99 Cents When You Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited Right Now

The Echo Dot 3rd Generation would normally cost you $39.99, though it's on sale right now for $19.99. Either way, this deal is a big way to save on the speaker, with the $0.99 price tag meaning you save $39 off the original price and $19 off the sale price. If you take into consideration the price of one month of Amazon Music Unlimited, non-Prime Members can still score over 72 percent off the speaker's original price, and over 45 percent off its sale price, while Prime members can still score over 77 percent off the speaker's original price and over 55 percent off its sale price. Plus, you're getting much more than just the speaker — you're also getting access to an expansive library of ad-free music, which you can enjoy listening to via your new Echo Dot.