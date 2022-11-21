Smokey Robinson Jokes About How Often People Confuse Him for Lionel Richie at 2022 AMAs

Most music fans know the difference between Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson — but for those that don't, the music legends are taking it in stride.

While presenting Richie with his AMA Icon Award on Sunday night, Robinson said the two famed singers have a long-standing joke in which they're each often mistaken for the other.

"Here's something you don't know about him and me — many times people have confused me with him and him with me," the Motown legend, 82, said. "I call him Smokey, he calls me Lionel."

The "Ooo Baby Baby" singer said the mix-ups happen so frequently that both stars have signed autographs as the other.

"People have come to me many times and said, 'Ooh, I love your music! I've got everything you've ever made! Would you sign this for me, Lionel?' So when they say that to me, I do. I sign, 'Much love, Lionel Richie,'" Robinson said. "And he has done the same… Anyway, he's my brother and no matter who you think we are, we're always grateful for our wonderful fans and we love you so much."

Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson. Getty Images

As Richie accepted his award, he confirmed Robinson's story, and jokingly called him "Lionel" as he took the stage.

"That's a true story. People say, 'Smokey would you sign…?' And I say, 'Smokey Robinson,'" Richie, 73, told the crowd.

Robinson served as co-host of the very first American Music Awards in 1974, and was tapped to present the "All Night Long (All Night)" singer with his special prize at the 2022 AMAs.

During his introductory speech, the star had plenty of nice things to say about his longtime friend, whom he called his "brother."

"I'm so honored to be here giving this award to my brother, my friend, who is my man. He's a mega superstar. But before he became that, I knew him as the guy with the biggest afro in the Commodores," Robinson joked. "He's had a solo career second to none. He's a singer-songwriter and television personality extraordinaire. He's a philanthropist, a humanitarian who's used his platform to help those in need… Simply put, there have been few careers that have had as much diversity as Lionel Richie."

Check out PEOPLE's full AMAs coverage to get the latest news music's big night.

Richie then gave a speech of his own, during which he offered advice to the "young superstars" in the room.

"What I want to say and take this time to do is to talk to the young superstars. God has given you a light. That light is special, that light is only given to a few," he said. "When you hear the word 'hip,' it means today. When you hear the word 'inspiring,' it means forever. If you get a chance to have that light on you, understand what God has in store."

Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson. Bob Riha Jr/WireImage

After the American Idol judge's speech wrapped, Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth took the stage, with each taking turns singing portions of Richie's biggest hits on the piano, a format Puth joked was a "musical tennis match of Lionel Richie copyright."

As the performance went on, Wonder covered hits like "Three Times a Lady" (which Taylor Swift was seen singing along to in the crowd), "All Night Long (All Night)," "Brick House" and "Jesus Is Love."

Puth, meanwhile, handled songs like "Easy" and "Say You, Say Me." Eventually, the pair were joined by Robinson, Melissa Etheridge, Ari Lennox, Jimmie Allen, Yola, Dustin Lynch and Muni Long to wrap things up with "We Are the World."