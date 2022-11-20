Entertainment Music See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2022 AMAs Some of the biggest names in music are hitting the red carpet at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater to celebrate the year in song at the 2022 American Music Awards By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines and Ben Trivett Published on November 20, 2022 07:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 14 Pink Frazer Harrison/Getty 02 of 14 Pink with Husband Carey Hart and Kids Willow & Jameson Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and P!nk. Emma McIntyre/Getty 03 of 14 Dove Cameron Amy Sussman/Getty 04 of 14 Parmalee Amy Sussman/Getty 05 of 14 Kali Uchis Frazer Harrison/Getty 06 of 14 Nessa Barrett Emma McIntyre/Getty 07 of 14 Becky G Amy Sussman/Getty 08 of 14 Måneskin Amy Sussman/Getty 09 of 14 Kelsey Kreppel Tommaso Boddi/WireImage 10 of 14 Folake Olowofoyeku Amy Sussman/Getty 11 of 14 Dustin Lynch Tommaso Boddi/WireImage 12 of 14 Gayle Amy Sussman/Getty 13 of 14 Joan Smalls Emma McIntyre/Getty 14 of 14 Ari Lennox Tommaso Boddi/WireImage