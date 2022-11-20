See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2022 AMAs

Some of the biggest names in music are hitting the red carpet at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater to celebrate the year in song at the 2022 American Music Awards

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE.

and Ben Trivett
Published on November 20, 2022 07:01 PM
Pink

Pink
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Pink with Husband Carey Hart and Kids Willow & Jameson

Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and P!nk attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and P!nk. Emma McIntyre/Getty
Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron
Amy Sussman/Getty
Parmalee

Parmalee
Amy Sussman/Getty
Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Nessa Barrett

Nessa Barrett
Emma McIntyre/Getty
Becky G

Becky G
Amy Sussman/Getty
Måneskin

Måneskin
Amy Sussman/Getty
Kelsey Kreppel

Kelsey Kreppel
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Folake Olowofoyeku

Folake Olowofoyeku
Amy Sussman/Getty
Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Gayle

Gayle
Amy Sussman/Getty
Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls
Emma McIntyre/Getty
Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage