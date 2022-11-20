Photos from PEOPLE's Portrait Studio at the 2022 AMAs

01 of 07 Dove Cameron Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty One of the night's performers, Dove Cameron also took home new artist of the year, shouting out the queer community in her acceptance speech.

02 of 07 Niecy Nash-Betts Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty After her adorable walk down the red carpet with wife Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts presented — and popped into PEOPLE's portrait studio.

03 of 07 Lionel Richie Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty Lionel Richie was the recipient of the 2022 Icon Award, marking the singer-songwriter's 18th trophy from the annual ceremony.

04 of 07 Måneskin Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty Nominated four times over Sunday night, Italian pop stars Måneskin walked away with favorite rock song for "Beggin'."

05 of 07 Dan + Shay Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, better known as Dan + Shay, won favorite country duo or group.

06 of 07 Anitta Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty Anitta pulled double duty Sunday night, winning favorite female Latin artist and delivering a rousing performance of her hits "Envolver" and "Lobby."