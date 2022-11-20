Entertainment Music Photos from PEOPLE's Portrait Studio at the 2022 AMAs See Dove Cameron, Dan + Shay, Anitta and more of the night's winners kicking back backstage By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 20, 2022 10:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 07 Dove Cameron Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty One of the night's performers, Dove Cameron also took home new artist of the year, shouting out the queer community in her acceptance speech. 02 of 07 Niecy Nash-Betts Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty After her adorable walk down the red carpet with wife Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts presented — and popped into PEOPLE's portrait studio. 03 of 07 Lionel Richie Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty Lionel Richie was the recipient of the 2022 Icon Award, marking the singer-songwriter's 18th trophy from the annual ceremony. 04 of 07 Måneskin Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty Nominated four times over Sunday night, Italian pop stars Måneskin walked away with favorite rock song for "Beggin'." 05 of 07 Dan + Shay Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, better known as Dan + Shay, won favorite country duo or group. 06 of 07 Anitta Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty Anitta pulled double duty Sunday night, winning favorite female Latin artist and delivering a rousing performance of her hits "Envolver" and "Lobby." 07 of 07 Dustin Lynch Maarten De Boer/Contour/Getty Another of the night's presenters, Dustin Lynch was also nominated for favorite country song for "Thinking 'Bout You."