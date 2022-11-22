Kelly Rowland Says 'Everybody Deserves Grace' After She Supports Chris Brown amid AMAs Win

Kelly Rowland is doubling down on her support of Chris Brown after the singer's recent win at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Rowland, 41, emphasized a need for "grace" and forgiveness in spite of people's pasts during a brief chat with TMZ, which came two days after she presented Brown's award at the AMAs.

"I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it. And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, for even our own things that we have," Rowland said. "I just think it's important to remember to be human."

The Destiny's Child alum continued: "We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we're thinking. We all come up short in some sort of way, and grace is real, and we are humans and everybody deserves grace, period."

Brown, 33, has a long history of legal trouble, including multiple arrests for assault and accusations of rape, which he has denied.

Kelly Rowland; Chris Brown. getty (2)

When he won favorite male R&B artist on Sunday at the AMAs, audible boos could be heard from the crowd amid the cheers. Because he was not present at the show, Rowland accepted the prize on his behalf.

During her speech, she made a point to hold a finger up to the booing crowd, saying, "Excuse me. Chill out," before she went on to thank Brown for his musical contributions and telling him, "I love you. Congratulations."

In 2009, Brown was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days of community labor after pleading guilty to felony assault for beating then-girlfriend Rihanna. Seven years later, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (charges were never filed), and in 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran was granted a restraining order against him. Tran — who claimed he would text her with violent threats like "Bitch I will beat the s— out of you" — appeared at the AMAs Sunday night as a presenter just after Brown's win.

In 2019, the "Forever" singer was detained in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint with police. Brown — who denied the claims — later filed a defamation suit against the woman. This past January, he was sued for $20 million by a woman who claimed he drugged and raped her in 2020.

A lawyer for Brown did not respond to comment requests at the time, but the star appeared to address the claims in a pointed Instagram Story message.

"I hope yall see this pattern," he wrote, adding a blue cap emoji, which is slang for lying. "Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls—."