Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Ciara and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters

The 2022 American Music Awards are right around the corner, and the ceremony will feature a star-studded group of presenters!

Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor and Ciara are among the celebrities set to appear at the 2022 AMAs on Sunday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Other presenters for the awards show include musicians Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Ellie Goulding, Jessie James Decker, Kelly Rowland, Kim Petras, Latto, Melissa Etheridge, Sabrina Carpenter and Smokey Robinson as well as actresses Karreuche Tran, Roselyn Sanchez, Niecy Nash-Betts and Sheryl Lee Ralph, plus media personality Liza Koshy.

The 2022 AMAs — hosted by Wayne Brady — will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fan voting for all awards is now open on VoteAMAs.com.

Pink, Olivia Newton-John. getty (2)

Previously, Dick Clark Productions and ABC shared that Pink will deliver two performances at the ceremony — the live debut of her new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" as well as a moving tribute performance to the late Olivia Newton-John.

It was also announced that Stevie Wonder will team up with Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox to perform a medley of Lionel Richie's hit songs in honor of the former Commodores musician winning the AMAs Icon Award.

Other artists set to take the stage include rapper GloRilla, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha performing "I'm Good (Blue)," Dove Cameron performing "Boyfriend," Anitta performing "Lobby" and "Envolver" as well as Lil Baby rapping "California Breeze" and "In a Minute."

Filling out the performers list are Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems and Wizkid, while D-Nice will serve as the house DJ. Underwood will perform her hit song "Crazy Angels" off her latest record, Denim & Rhinestones, while Yola will sing her song "Break the Bough," which has been named the AMAs song of the soul.

Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift Amy Sussman/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty; Terry Wyatt/Getty

Last month, the 2022 AMAs nominees were revealed, and Bad Bunny leads the list with eight nominations total, including artist of the year. If he were to win in all eight categories, he could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year. His latest album Un Verano Sin Ti is up for favorite pop album and Latin album.

Trailing closely behind him are Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Drake with six. All three are up for artist of the year, while Swift and Beyoncé will also go head to head for female pop artist and pop album.

Meanwhile, Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each have five nominations and are all included in the artist of the year category. All three also earned nods for favorite pop album, with 30, Harry's House and Dawn FM.

First-time nominees at the award show are Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.