The Cutest Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2022 AMAs

01 of 08 Kelsey Kreppel & Cody Ko Amy Sussman/Getty The engaged YouTube-famous duo Kelsey Kreppel and Cody Ko kept it sleek and strappy for the major music event.

02 of 08 Linda Wallem & Melissa Etheridge Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Veteran rocker Melissa Etheridge and her actress wife Linda Wallem looked glamorous while walking the AMAs red carpet.

03 of 08 Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts Tommaso Boddi/WireImage This superstar duo proved opposites attract: Jessica Betts' suit colorfully complemented her wife Niecy Nash-Betts' sultry black dress, which she paired with gloves and a matching purse.

04 of 08 Pink & Carey Hart Pink, Carey Hart and their kids Willow and Jameson. Jerod Harris/Getty AMAs performer Pink and her husband Carey Hart brought the best accessories to the red carpet this year: their two kids, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5.

05 of 08 Andrea Smith & E. Dewey Smith Frazer Harrison/Getty The pastor and AMAs nominee E. Dewey Smith matched with his wife Andrea Smith in red, black and dazzling detail.

06 of 08 Roselyn Sánchez & Eric Winter Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Multi-talented singer and actress Roselyn Sánchez went all out in shimmering reds and browns while her husband Eric Winter went for an all-black suit and tie.

07 of 08 Lisa Parigi & Lionel Richie Tommaso Boddi/WireImage 2022 AMAs icon award recipient Lionel Richie opted for an all-black suit to match his girlfriend Lisa Parigi's glittery gown.