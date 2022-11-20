The Cutest Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2022 AMAs

These pairs showed off their style in perfect harmony

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 20, 2022 08:59 PM
01 of 08

Kelsey Kreppel & Cody Ko

Kelsey Kreppel and Cody Ko attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

The engaged YouTube-famous duo Kelsey Kreppel and Cody Ko kept it sleek and strappy for the major music event.

02 of 08

Linda Wallem & Melissa Etheridge

2022 AMA's Arrivals
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Veteran rocker Melissa Etheridge and her actress wife Linda Wallem looked glamorous while walking the AMAs red carpet.

03 of 08

Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

This superstar duo proved opposites attract: Jessica Betts' suit colorfully complemented her wife Niecy Nash-Betts' sultry black dress, which she paired with gloves and a matching purse.

04 of 08

Pink & Carey Hart

Pink
Pink, Carey Hart and their kids Willow and Jameson. Jerod Harris/Getty

AMAs performer Pink and her husband Carey Hart brought the best accessories to the red carpet this year: their two kids, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5.

05 of 08

Andrea Smith & E. Dewey Smith

2022 AMA's Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The pastor and AMAs nominee E. Dewey Smith matched with his wife Andrea Smith in red, black and dazzling detail.

06 of 08

Roselyn Sánchez & Eric Winter

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Multi-talented singer and actress Roselyn Sánchez went all out in shimmering reds and browns while her husband Eric Winter went for an all-black suit and tie.

07 of 08

Lisa Parigi & Lionel Richie

2022 AMA's Arrivals
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

2022 AMAs icon award recipient Lionel Richie opted for an all-black suit to match his girlfriend Lisa Parigi's glittery gown.

08 of 08

Muni Long & Raysean Hairston

Raysean Hairston and Muni Long attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Songstress Muni Long fanned out in gorgeous giant sleeves while her husband Raysean Hairston kept it cool with dark shades and a gold pendant around his neck.

Related Articles
2022 AMA's Arrivals
See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2022 AMAs
2022 CMA Couples
Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman Attends a Summit in N.Y.C., Plus Kathy Hilton and Kris Jenner, Yara Shahidi and More
Gwendoline Christie Christina Ricci
Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci Celebrate 'Wednesday,' Plus Rihanna, Kate Middleton and More
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Sets the Red Carpet on Fire, Plus Naomi Watts, Kate Hudson and More
Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Walk the Red Carpet, Plus Brad Pitt, Kourtney and Travis and More
Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan Attend the Devotion Premiere, Plus Billie Eilish and More
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
Adele Performs in Las Vegas, Plus John David Washington and Father Denzel, Kelly Rowland and More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shines at the 2022 MTV EMAs, Plus Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Serena Williams and More
ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on November 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet Is a Heartthrob in Italy, Plus Kate Hudson, Andy Cohen, Jeremy Pope and More
Mindy Kaling HBO Max Celebrates the Season 2 Premiere of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' with Homecoming Event, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2022
Mindy Kaling Gets Her Game On in L.A., Plus Sylvester Stallone, Katharine McPhee and More
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Steps Out Post Workout, Plus Mariah Carey, Rory Culkin and More
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library
George & Amal Dress Up in N.Y.C., Plus Eddie Redmayne, Lily James, MGK & Megan Fox and More
Jon Hamm Jennifer Aniston
Jon Hamm & Jennifer Aniston Film The Morning Show, Plus Miles Teller, Kate Hudson and More