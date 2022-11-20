Entertainment Music The Cutest Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2022 AMAs These pairs showed off their style in perfect harmony By Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle Instagram Twitter Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 20, 2022 08:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 08 Kelsey Kreppel & Cody Ko Amy Sussman/Getty The engaged YouTube-famous duo Kelsey Kreppel and Cody Ko kept it sleek and strappy for the major music event. 02 of 08 Linda Wallem & Melissa Etheridge Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Veteran rocker Melissa Etheridge and her actress wife Linda Wallem looked glamorous while walking the AMAs red carpet. 03 of 08 Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts Tommaso Boddi/WireImage This superstar duo proved opposites attract: Jessica Betts' suit colorfully complemented her wife Niecy Nash-Betts' sultry black dress, which she paired with gloves and a matching purse. 04 of 08 Pink & Carey Hart Pink, Carey Hart and their kids Willow and Jameson. Jerod Harris/Getty AMAs performer Pink and her husband Carey Hart brought the best accessories to the red carpet this year: their two kids, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5. 05 of 08 Andrea Smith & E. Dewey Smith Frazer Harrison/Getty The pastor and AMAs nominee E. Dewey Smith matched with his wife Andrea Smith in red, black and dazzling detail. 06 of 08 Roselyn Sánchez & Eric Winter Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Multi-talented singer and actress Roselyn Sánchez went all out in shimmering reds and browns while her husband Eric Winter went for an all-black suit and tie. 07 of 08 Lisa Parigi & Lionel Richie Tommaso Boddi/WireImage 2022 AMAs icon award recipient Lionel Richie opted for an all-black suit to match his girlfriend Lisa Parigi's glittery gown. 08 of 08 Muni Long & Raysean Hairston Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Songstress Muni Long fanned out in gorgeous giant sleeves while her husband Raysean Hairston kept it cool with dark shades and a gold pendant around his neck.