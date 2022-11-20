American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!

The 2022 AMAs — hosted by Wayne Brady — is airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Published on November 20, 2022 04:35 PM
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon); Taylor Swift attending the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
Beyoncé; Bad Bunny; Taylor Swift. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for Shawn Carter Foundation; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for CinemaCon; Ian West/PA Images via Getty

The 2022 American Music Awards are finally underway!

On Sunday night, the annual fan-voted awards show was held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and featured a star-studded lineup of famous faces from the music world and beyond — many of which took home trophies for their work.

Bad Bunny topped the nominations list with eight in total, including artist of the year. If he were to win in all eight categories, he could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year. His latest album Un Verano Sin Ti is up for favorite pop album and Latin album.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs as he headlines the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Morgan Wallen attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)
Kendrick Lamar; Morgan Wallen. Samir Hussein/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for MRC

Trailing closely behind him were Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Drake with six. All three were up for artist of the year, while Swift and Beyoncé also went head-to-head for female pop artist and pop album.

Meanwhile, Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each had five nominations and were all included in the artist of the year category. All three also earned nods for favorite pop album, with 30, Harry's House and Dawn FM, respectively.

First-time nominees at this year's AMAs were Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.

Lionel Richie was the recipient of this year's Icon Award, marking the "Hello" singer-songwriter's 18th trophy from the annual ceremony.

Lionel Richie speaks onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lionel Richie. Michael Loccisano/Getty

The ceremony — hosted by Wayne Brady — also featured performances from Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems and Wizkid, while D-Nice served as the house DJ.

See below for the list of winners, which will be updated throughout the night.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Adele
  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Drake
  • Harry Styles
  • The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Dove Cameron
  • GAYLE
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
  • Elton John & Dua Lipa - "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
  • Future ft. Drake & Tems - "WAIT FOR U"
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny
  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Elton John
  • The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

  • Adele - "Easy On Me"
  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"
  • Harry Styles - "As It Was"
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Lizzo

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

  • BTS
  • Coldplay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

  • Adele - 30
  • Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Beyoncé - Renaissance
  • Harry Styles - Harry's House
  • The Weeknd - Dawn FM

FAVORITE POP SONG

  • Adele - "Easy On Me"
  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
  • Harry Styles - "As It Was"
  • Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Lainey Wilson

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

  • Dan + Shay
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

  • Luke Combs - Growin' Up
  • Cody Johnson - Human: The Double Album
  • Walker Hayes - Country Stuff: The Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

  • Chris Stapleton - "You Should Probably Leave"
  • Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"
  • Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You"
  • Morgan Wallen - "Wasted on You"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby
  • Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

  • Future - I NEVER LIKED YOU
  • Gunna - DS4EVER
  • Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
  • Lil Durk - 7220
  • Polo G - Hall of Fame 2.0

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

  • Future ft. Drake & Tems - "WAIT FOR U"
  • Jack Harlow - "First Class"
  • Kodak Black - "Super Gremlin"
  • Latto - "Big Energy"
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Chris Brown
  • GIVĒON
  • Lucky Daye
  • The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

  • Beyoncé - Renaissance
  • Drake - Honestly, Nevermind
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic
  • Summer Walker - Still Over It
  • The Weeknd - Dawn FM

FAVORITE R&B SONG

  • Beyoncé - "BREAK MY SOUL"
  • Muni Long - "Hrs And Hrs"
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"
  • SZA - "I Hate U"
  • Wizkid ft. Tems - "Essence"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny
  • Farruko
  • J Balvin
  • Jhayco
  • Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Anitta
  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • KAROL G
  • ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Grupo Firme
  • Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

  • Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Farruko - La 167
  • J Balvin - JOSE
  • Rauw Alejandro - Vice Versa
  • ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"
  • Becky G x KAROL G - "MAMIII"
  • KAROL G - "PROVENZA"
  • Rauw Alejandro - "Todo de Ti"
  • Sebastián Yatra - "Dos Oruguitas"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

  • Foo Fighters - "Love Dies Young"
  • Imagine Dragons x JID - "Enemy"
  • Kate Bush - "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
  • Måneskin - "Beggin'"
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Black Summer"

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

  • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
  • Ghost - Impera
  • Imagine Dragons - Mercury – Act 1
  • Machine Gun Kelly - mainstream sellout
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

  • Anne Wilson
  • for KING & COUNTRY
  • Katy Nichole
  • Matthew West
  • Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

  • CeCe Winans
  • DOE
  • E. Dewey Smith
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tamela Mann

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

  • Diplo
  • Marshmello
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

  • ELVIS
  • Encanto
  • Sing 2
  • Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
  • Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

  • Burna Boy
  • CKay
  • Fireboy DML
  • Tems
  • Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • SEVENTEEN
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • TWICE

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

