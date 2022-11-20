Entertainment Music American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List! The 2022 AMAs — hosted by Wayne Brady — is airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on ABC By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 20, 2022 04:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Beyoncé; Bad Bunny; Taylor Swift. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for Shawn Carter Foundation; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for CinemaCon; Ian West/PA Images via Getty The 2022 American Music Awards are finally underway! On Sunday night, the annual fan-voted awards show was held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and featured a star-studded lineup of famous faces from the music world and beyond — many of which took home trophies for their work. Bad Bunny topped the nominations list with eight in total, including artist of the year. If he were to win in all eight categories, he could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year. His latest album Un Verano Sin Ti is up for favorite pop album and Latin album. Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Record Companies amid AMAs Promo Drama Kendrick Lamar; Morgan Wallen. Samir Hussein/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for MRC Trailing closely behind him were Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Drake with six. All three were up for artist of the year, while Swift and Beyoncé also went head-to-head for female pop artist and pop album. Meanwhile, Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each had five nominations and were all included in the artist of the year category. All three also earned nods for favorite pop album, with 30, Harry's House and Dawn FM, respectively. First-time nominees at this year's AMAs were Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia. Lionel Richie was the recipient of this year's Icon Award, marking the "Hello" singer-songwriter's 18th trophy from the annual ceremony. Lionel Richie Says It's 'Surreal' to Receive Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs: 'I'm Immensely Grateful' Lionel Richie. Michael Loccisano/Getty The ceremony — hosted by Wayne Brady — also featured performances from Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems and Wizkid, while D-Nice served as the house DJ. Check out PEOPLE's full AMAs coverage to get the latest news music's big night. See below for the list of winners, which will be updated throughout the night. ARTIST OF THE YEAR Adele Bad Bunny Beyoncé Drake Harry Styles Taylor Swift The Weeknd NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR Dove Cameron GAYLE Latto Måneskin Steve Lacy COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Elton John & Dua Lipa - "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix" Future ft. Drake & Tems - "WAIT FOR U" Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY" The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "STAY" FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST Bad Bunny Coldplay Ed Sheeran Elton John The Rolling Stones FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO Adele - "Easy On Me" Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito" Harry Styles - "As It Was" Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY" Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST Bad Bunny Drake Ed Sheeran Harry Styles The Weeknd FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST Adele Beyoncé Doja Cat Lizzo Taylor Swift FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP BTS Coldplay Imagine Dragons Måneskin OneRepublic FAVORITE POP ALBUM Adele - 30 Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti Beyoncé - Renaissance Harry Styles - Harry's House Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version) The Weeknd - Dawn FM FAVORITE POP SONG Adele - "Easy On Me" Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Harry Styles - "As It Was" Lizzo - "About Damn Time" The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "STAY" FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Walker Hayes FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST Carrie Underwood Lainey Wilson Maren Morris Miranda Lambert Taylor Swift FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP Dan + Shay Lady A Old Dominion Parmalee Zac Brown Band FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM Carrie Underwood - Denim & Rhinestones Luke Combs - Growin' Up Cody Johnson - Human: The Double Album Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version) Walker Hayes - Country Stuff: The Album FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG Chris Stapleton - "You Should Probably Leave" Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't" Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You" Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt" Morgan Wallen - "Wasted on You" FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST Drake Future Kendrick Lamar Lil Baby Lil Durk FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST Cardi B GloRilla Latto Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM Future - I NEVER LIKED YOU Gunna - DS4EVER Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Lil Durk - 7220 Polo G - Hall of Fame 2.0 FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG Future ft. Drake & Tems - "WAIT FOR U" Jack Harlow - "First Class" Kodak Black - "Super Gremlin" Latto - "Big Energy" Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY" FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST Brent Faiyaz Chris Brown GIVĒON Lucky Daye The Weeknd FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST Beyoncé Doja Cat Muni Long Summer Walker SZA FAVORITE R&B ALBUM Beyoncé - Renaissance Drake - Honestly, Nevermind Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic Summer Walker - Still Over It The Weeknd - Dawn FM FAVORITE R&B SONG Beyoncé - "BREAK MY SOUL" Muni Long - "Hrs And Hrs" Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window" SZA - "I Hate U" Wizkid ft. Tems - "Essence" FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST Bad Bunny Farruko J Balvin Jhayco Rauw Alejandro FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST Anitta Becky G Kali Uchis KAROL G ROSALÍA FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga Calibre 50 Eslabon Armado Grupo Firme Yahritza Y Su Esencia FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti Farruko - La 167 J Balvin - JOSE Rauw Alejandro - Vice Versa ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI FAVORITE LATIN SONG Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito" Becky G x KAROL G - "MAMIII" KAROL G - "PROVENZA" Rauw Alejandro - "Todo de Ti" Sebastián Yatra - "Dos Oruguitas" FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST Imagine Dragons Machine Gun Kelly Måneskin Red Hot Chili Peppers The Lumineers FAVORITE ROCK SONG Foo Fighters - "Love Dies Young" Imagine Dragons x JID - "Enemy" Kate Bush - "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" Måneskin - "Beggin'" Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Black Summer" FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM Coldplay - Music of the Spheres Ghost - Impera Imagine Dragons - Mercury – Act 1 Machine Gun Kelly - mainstream sellout Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST Anne Wilson for KING & COUNTRY Katy Nichole Matthew West Phil Wickham FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST CeCe Winans DOE E. Dewey Smith Maverick City Music Tamela Mann FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST Diplo Marshmello Swedish House Mafia The Chainsmokers Tiësto FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK ELVIS Encanto Sing 2 Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 Top Gun: Maverick FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST Burna Boy CKay Fireboy DML Tems Wizkid FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST BLACKPINK BTS SEVENTEEN TOMORROW X TOGETHER TWICE