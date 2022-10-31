Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and Pink to Perform at the 2022 AMAs

The award show — hosted by Wayne Brady — will air live on Nov. 20 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

By
Published on October 31, 2022 03:15 PM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Carrie Underwood attends the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT); BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - NOVEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally manipulated) Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, Daniel Wayne Sermon and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons pose during a portrait session at the MTV EMAs 2021 'Music for ALL' at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena on November 14, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV)
Carrie Underwood and Imagine Dragons. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty for CMT; Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty for MTV

The 2022 American Music Awards are shaping up to be a night filled with star-studded performances!

On Monday, the award show announced that Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Yola and Pink will hit the stage at the event, happening on Nov. 20.

Tems, Wizkid and J.I.D will also be performing, while D-Nice will serve as the house DJ.

Pink, 43, will hit the stage with her upcoming single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," set for release on Nov. 4. Meanwhile, Underwood, 39, will perform her hit track "Crazy Angels" off her latest record, Denim & Rhinestones.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: P!nk attends the P!NK: ALL I KNOW SO FAR Los Angeles Premiere at Hollywood Bowl on May 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)
Pink. Kevin Mazur/Getty for AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Imagine Dragons will perform alongside rapper J.I.D, while Wizkid and Tems will each make their AMA performance debut.

Yola, 39, will perform her song "Break the Bough," which has been named the AMAs song of the soul.

The award show — hosted by Wayne Brady — will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, Brady, 50, spoke to PEOPLE about the hosting gig.

"I was ecstatic," Brady said, recalling the moment he found out. "I actually lost my mind. That is one of the most amazing feelings. You feel like one of the cool kids in school."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Yola attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper JID visits SiriusXM Studios on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: Tems attends the 2022 BMI London Awards at The Savoy Hotel on October 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BMI London Awards); PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Wizkid attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Yola, J.I.D, Tems and Wizkid. Amy Sussman/Getty; Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Jeff Spicer/Getty for BMI London Awards; Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star also said he's not afraid to show how hyped he is for the night.

"In this business and in life, people don't like it if you feel too happy or excited or too eager, it's cool to be disaffected. But in my mind, I'm too old to play that card," he said. "I'm a grown-ass man, and when I'm a fan of something or somebody, I yell it from the rooftops. So I'm giddy with excitement. I am just over the moon, and I don't care if it isn't cool, I'm going to live my life that night."

The nominations for this year's award show are led by Bad Bunny with eight nominations, and trailing closely behind are Taylor Swift, Beyoncéand Drake with six.

The year's show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fan voting for all awards is now open on VoteAMAs.com.

Related Articles
Wayne Brady will host the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC
Wayne Brady Tapped to Host the 2022 AMAs in 'Full-Circle' Moment — and May Show Off His 'DWTS' Moves
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!
Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean
Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown Join Star-Studded 2021 AMAs Performance Line-Up
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMAs Performance with BTS Due to 'Unexpected Personal Matter'
Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny
American Music Awards 2021: Everything to Know About the Largest Fan-Voted Award Show
Kelly Clarkson; LUKE BRYAN; Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and More to Perform at 2022 CMA Awards
Jlo, Maluma and Billie Eilish
Jennifer Lopez, Maluma & Billie Eilish Set to Perform at the 2020 American Music Awards
Taylor Swift; Harry Styles
Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía Receive Most Nominations at the 2022 MTV EMAs
Yung Gravy, Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana
Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy to Perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Host Kenan Thompson performs onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kenan Thompson Beyoncé-fies TV Themes — and Sneaks in a Leonardo DiCaprio Joke — in Emmys Kick-Off
Anitta, Khalid, Marshmello
MTV VMAs 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Big Night
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
Diplo, Mickey Guyton and Tyler the Creator
Diplo, Tyler the Creator and Mickey Guyton Set to Perform at 2021 American Music Awards
Lil Wayne; Keke Palmer; Idris Elba
Lil Wayne Joins Performers at BET Awards 2022, with Keke Palmer, Idris Elba and More to Present
Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo
Bad Bunny, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo Will Perform at 2021 American Music Awards
Chloe Bailey, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak
Chlöe and Silk Sonic Join Star-Studded 2021 American Music Awards Performance Line-Up