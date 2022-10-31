Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and Pink to Perform at the 2022 AMAs

The 2022 American Music Awards are shaping up to be a night filled with star-studded performances!

On Monday, the award show announced that Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Yola and Pink will hit the stage at the event, happening on Nov. 20.

Tems, Wizkid and J.I.D will also be performing, while D-Nice will serve as the house DJ.

Pink, 43, will hit the stage with her upcoming single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," set for release on Nov. 4. Meanwhile, Underwood, 39, will perform her hit track "Crazy Angels" off her latest record, Denim & Rhinestones.

Pink. Kevin Mazur/Getty for AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Imagine Dragons will perform alongside rapper J.I.D, while Wizkid and Tems will each make their AMA performance debut.

Yola, 39, will perform her song "Break the Bough," which has been named the AMAs song of the soul.

The award show — hosted by Wayne Brady — will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, Brady, 50, spoke to PEOPLE about the hosting gig.

"I was ecstatic," Brady said, recalling the moment he found out. "I actually lost my mind. That is one of the most amazing feelings. You feel like one of the cool kids in school."

Yola, J.I.D, Tems and Wizkid. Amy Sussman/Getty; Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Jeff Spicer/Getty for BMI London Awards; Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star also said he's not afraid to show how hyped he is for the night.

"In this business and in life, people don't like it if you feel too happy or excited or too eager, it's cool to be disaffected. But in my mind, I'm too old to play that card," he said. "I'm a grown-ass man, and when I'm a fan of something or somebody, I yell it from the rooftops. So I'm giddy with excitement. I am just over the moon, and I don't care if it isn't cool, I'm going to live my life that night."

The nominations for this year's award show are led by Bad Bunny with eight nominations, and trailing closely behind are Taylor Swift, Beyoncéand Drake with six.

The year's show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fan voting for all awards is now open on VoteAMAs.com.