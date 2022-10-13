Entertainment Music Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List! The award show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC By Daniela Avila Daniela Avila Instagram Twitter Editorial Assistant, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 10:25 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty; Terry Wyatt/Getty The 2022 American Music Awards are almost here, music lovers! On Thursday morning, Dick Clark productions and ABC announced the nominees for the 2022 AMAs, featuring some of fans' favorite artists across all genres. Leading this year's list is Bad Bunny with eight nominations total, including artist of the year. If he were to win in all eight categories, he could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year. His latest album Un Verano Sin Ti is up for favorite pop album and Latin album. Trailing closely behind him are Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Drake with six. All three are up for artist of the year, while Swift and Beyoncé will also go head to head for female pop artist and pop album. Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd. Gareth Cattermole/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty Taylor Swift's Unforgettable Acceptance Speeches from Some of Her Biggest Awards Show Wins Meanwhile, Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each have five nominations and are all included in the artist of the year category. All three also earned nods for favorite pop album, with 30, Harry's House and Dawn FM. First-time nominees at the award show are Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia. Swift currently holds the title for most wins in the artist of the year category with six total. She also holds the record for most AMA wins of all time with 34 total. New categories this year are favorite K-pop artist, favorite afrobeats artist, favorite rock song and favorite rock album. The award show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fan voting for all awards is now open on VoteAMAs.com. Here's the full list of nominees: ARTIST OF THE YEAR Adele Bad Bunny Beyoncé Drake Harry Styles Taylor Swift The Weeknd NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR Dove Cameron GAYLE Latto Måneskin Steve Lacy COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix" Future ft. Drake & Tems "WAIT FOR U" Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY" The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY" FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST Bad Bunny Coldplay Ed Sheeran Elton John The Rolling Stones FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO Adele "Easy On Me" Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone "Me Porto Bonito" Harry Styles "As It Was" Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY" Taylor Swift "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST Bad Bunny Drake Ed Sheeran Harry Styles The Weeknd FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST Adele Beyoncé Doja Cat Lizzo Taylor Swift FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP BTS Coldplay Imagine Dragons Måneskin OneRepublic FAVORITE POP ALBUM Adele 30 Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti Beyoncé Renaissance Harry Styles Harry's House Taylor Swift Red (Taylor's Version) The Weeknd Dawn FM FAVORITE POP SONG Adele "Easy On Me" Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Harry Styles "As It Was" Lizzo "About Damn Time" The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY" FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Walker Hayes FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST Carrie Underwood Lainey Wilson Maren Morris Miranda Lambert Taylor Swift FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP Dan + Shay Lady A Old Dominion Parmalee Zac Brown Band FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM Carrie Underwood Denim & Rhinestones Luke Combs Growin' Up Cody Johnson Human: The Double Album Taylor Swift Red (Taylor's Version) Walker Hayes Country Stuff: The Album FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG Chris Stapleton "You Should Probably Leave" Cody Johnson "'Til You Can't" Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter "Thinking 'Bout You" Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan "Buy Dirt" Morgan Wallen "Wasted on You" FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST Drake Future Kendrick Lamar Lil Baby Lil Durk FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST Cardi B GloRilla Latto Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM Future I NEVER LIKED YOU Gunna DS4EVER Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Lil Durk 7220 Polo G Hall of Fame 2.0 FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG Future ft. Drake & Tems "WAIT FOR U" Jack Harlow "First Class" Kodak Black "Super Gremlin" Latto "Big Energy" Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY" FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST Brent Faiyaz Chris Brown GIVĒON Lucky Daye The Weeknd FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST Beyoncé Doja Cat Muni Long Summer Walker SZA FAVORITE R&B ALBUM Beyoncé Renaissance Drake Honestly, Nevermind Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) An Evening with Silk Sonic Summer Walker Still Over It The Weeknd Dawn FM FAVORITE R&B SONG Beyoncé "BREAK MY SOUL" Muni Long "Hrs And Hrs" Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) "Smokin Out The Window" SZA "I Hate U" Wizkid ft. Tems "Essence" FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST Bad Bunny Farruko J Balvin Jhayco Rauw Alejandro FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST Anitta Becky G Kali Uchis KAROL G ROSALÍA FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga Calibre 50 Eslabon Armado Grupo Firme Yahritza Y Su Esencia FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti Farruko La 167 J Balvin JOSE Rauw Alejandro Vice Versa ROSALÍA MOTOMAMI FAVORITE LATIN SONG Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone "Me Porto Bonito" Becky G x KAROL G "MAMIII" KAROL G "PROVENZA" Rauw Alejandro "Todo de Ti" Sebastián Yatra "Dos Oruguitas" FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST Imagine Dragons Machine Gun Kelly Måneskin Red Hot Chili Peppers The Lumineers FAVORITE ROCK SONG **New** Foo Fighters "Love Dies Young" Imagine Dragons x JID "Enemy" Kate Bush "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" Måneskin "Beggin'" Red Hot Chili Peppers "Black Summer" FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM **New** Coldplay Music of the Spheres Ghost Impera Imagine Dragons Mercury – Act 1 Machine Gun Kelly mainstream sellout Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST Anne Wilson for KING & COUNTRY Katy Nichole Matthew West Phil Wickham FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST CeCe Winans DOE E. Dewey Smith Maverick City Music Tamela Mann FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST Diplo Marshmello Swedish House Mafia The Chainsmokers Tiësto FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK ELVIS Encanto Sing 2 Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 Top Gun: Maverick FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST **New** Burna Boy CKay Fireboy DML Tems Wizkid FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST **New** BLACKPINK BTS SEVENTEEN TOMORROW X TOGETHER TWICE