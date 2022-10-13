Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!

The award show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Published on October 13, 2022 10:25 AM
The 2022 American Music Awards are almost here, music lovers!

On Thursday morning, Dick Clark productions and ABC announced the nominees for the 2022 AMAs, featuring some of fans' favorite artists across all genres.

Leading this year's list is Bad Bunny with eight nominations total, including artist of the year. If he were to win in all eight categories, he could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year. His latest album Un Verano Sin Ti is up for favorite pop album and Latin album.

Trailing closely behind him are Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Drake with six. All three are up for artist of the year, while Swift and Beyoncé will also go head to head for female pop artist and pop album.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: The Weeknd attends the U.N. World Food Programme as it welcomes The Weeknd as a Goodwill Ambassador on October 07, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme)
Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd. Gareth Cattermole/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty

Meanwhile, Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each have five nominations and are all included in the artist of the year category. All three also earned nods for favorite pop album, with 30, Harry's House and Dawn FM.

First-time nominees at the award show are Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.

Swift currently holds the title for most wins in the artist of the year category with six total. She also holds the record for most AMA wins of all time with 34 total.

New categories this year are favorite K-pop artist, favorite afrobeats artist, favorite rock song and favorite rock album.

The award show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fan voting for all awards is now open on VoteAMAs.com.

Here's the full list of nominees:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Adele
  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Drake
  • Harry Styles
  • The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Dove Cameron
  • GAYLE
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
  • Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
  • Future ft. Drake & Tems "WAIT FOR U"
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny
  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Elton John
  • The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

  • Adele "Easy On Me"
  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone "Me Porto Bonito"
  • Harry Styles "As It Was"
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Lizzo

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

  • BTS
  • Coldplay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

  • Adele 30
  • Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Beyoncé Renaissance
  • Harry Styles Harry's House
  • The Weeknd Dawn FM

FAVORITE POP SONG

  • Adele "Easy On Me"
  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
  • Harry Styles "As It Was"
  • Lizzo "About Damn Time"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Lainey Wilson

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

  • Dan + Shay
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

  • Luke Combs Growin' Up
  • Cody Johnson Human: The Double Album
  • Walker Hayes Country Stuff: The Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

  • Chris Stapleton "You Should Probably Leave"
  • Cody Johnson "'Til You Can't"
  • Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter "Thinking 'Bout You"
  • Morgan Wallen "Wasted on You"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby
  • Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

  • Future I NEVER LIKED YOU
  • Gunna DS4EVER
  • Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
  • Lil Durk 7220
  • Polo G Hall of Fame 2.0

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

  • Future ft. Drake & Tems "WAIT FOR U"
  • Jack Harlow "First Class"
  • Kodak Black "Super Gremlin"
  • Latto "Big Energy"
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Chris Brown
  • GIVĒON
  • Lucky Daye
  • The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

  • Beyoncé Renaissance
  • Drake Honestly, Nevermind
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) An Evening with Silk Sonic
  • Summer Walker Still Over It
  • The Weeknd Dawn FM

FAVORITE R&B SONG

  • Beyoncé "BREAK MY SOUL"
  • Muni Long "Hrs And Hrs"
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) "Smokin Out The Window"
  • SZA "I Hate U"
  • Wizkid ft. Tems "Essence"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny
  • Farruko
  • J Balvin
  • Jhayco
  • Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Anitta
  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • KAROL G
  • ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Grupo Firme
  • Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

  • Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Farruko La 167
  • J Balvin JOSE
  • Rauw Alejandro Vice Versa
  • ROSALÍA MOTOMAMI

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone "Me Porto Bonito"
  • Becky G x KAROL G "MAMIII"
  • KAROL G "PROVENZA"
  • Rauw Alejandro "Todo de Ti"
  • Sebastián Yatra "Dos Oruguitas"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG **New**

  • Foo Fighters "Love Dies Young"
  • Imagine Dragons x JID "Enemy"
  • Kate Bush "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
  • Måneskin "Beggin'"
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers "Black Summer"

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM **New**

  • Coldplay Music of the Spheres
  • Ghost Impera
  • Imagine Dragons Mercury – Act 1
  • Machine Gun Kelly mainstream sellout
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

  • Anne Wilson
  • for KING & COUNTRY
  • Katy Nichole
  • Matthew West
  • Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

  • CeCe Winans
  • DOE
  • E. Dewey Smith
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tamela Mann

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

  • Diplo
  • Marshmello
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

  • ELVIS
  • Encanto
  • Sing 2
  • Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
  • Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST **New**

  • Burna Boy
  • CKay
  • Fireboy DML
  • Tems
  • Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST **New**

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • SEVENTEEN
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • TWICE