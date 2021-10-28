Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd Lead 2021 American Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List!
Closely behind Rodrigo (seven) and The Weeknd (six) are Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon, who each have five nominations
The American Music Awards are around the corner!
On Thursday, the AMAs announced who's nominated — and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo leads the list with seven categories. The Weeknd follows with six while Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon are tied with five nods each.
The Sour songstress, 18, is nominated in the artist, favorite female pop artist and new artist of the year, while her song "drivers license" is up for favorite trending song, music video and pop song. Also, her album Sour is up favorite pop album.
Rodrigo could break the record for most wins for a first-time nominee if she earns five of her seven awards. (Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber are tied for the record at four each.)
Along with Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift — who won last year — are up for artist of the year.
In the male pop artist category, 2020 winner Justin Bieber faces off against Ed Sheeran, Drake, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, last year's female pop artist Swift is up against Rodrigo, Grande, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa.
Along with his artist and male pop artist of the year nominations, The Weeknd is also up for favorite male R&B artist, along with favorite music video and favorite pop song for "Save Your Tears" and favorite Latin song for his "Hawái" collaboration with Maluma.
And Swift, who took home three awards last year, may once again break her own record for most AMA wins of all time. She currently holds the record with 32 wins.
Among first-time nominees, Rodrigo is joined by the likes of Giveon, Kali Uchis, Saweetie and 24kGoldn.
Last year, Swift, Bieber, The Weeknd and Dan + Shay tied for the most awards won, with three each.
Here's the full list of nominees:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande
- BTS
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
- Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
- Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
- Erica Banks "Buss It"
- Måneskin "Beggin'"
- Megan Thee Stallion "Body"
- Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
- Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
- Cardi B "Up"
- Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
- Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
- The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
- AJR
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
- Ariana Grande, Positions
- Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
- Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
- Taylor Swift, evermore
- The Kid LAROI, F— LOVE
FAVORITE POP SONG
- BTS "Butter"
- Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
- Dua Lipa "Levitating"
- Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Chris Stapleton
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- *Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kacey Musgraves
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
- Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
- Gabby Barrett - Goldmine
- Lee Brice - Hey World
- Luke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here
- *Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
- Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"
- Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"
- Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones"
- Luke Combs "Forever After All"
- Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
- Polo G
- Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Erica Banks
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
- Drake - Certified Lover Boy
- Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die
- Megan Thee Stallion - Good News
- Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
- Rod Wave - SoulFly
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
- Cardi B "Up"
- Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"
- Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"
- Polo G "RAPSTAR"
- Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
- Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
- Doja Cat - Planet Her
- Giveon - When It's All Said And Done… Take Time
- H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
- Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
- Queen Naija - missunderstood
FAVORITE R&B SONG
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
- Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
- Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"
- H.E.R. "Damage"
- Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
- Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
- Bad Bunny - EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
- Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
- KAROL G - KG0516
- Maluma - PAPI JUANCHO
- Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
- Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
- Farruko "Pepas"
- Kali Uchis "telepatía"
- Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Foo Fighters
- Glass Animals
- Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
- CAIN
- Carrie Underwood
- Elevation Worship
- Lauren Daigle
- Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
- Kanye West
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Maverick City Music
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
- David Guetta
- ILLENIUM
- Marshmello
- Regard
- Tiësto
The fan-voted award is set to air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 on ABC.