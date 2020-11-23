American Music Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners!
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd and Megan Thee Stallion are the top three most nominated artists of the big night
What an exciting event!
The 2020 American Music Awards are jam-packed with a star-studded list of performers. Plus, some of the biggest music makers of the year are being honored for their immense contributions to their respective genres. Hitmakers The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are tonight's most nominated stars with eight nods each — including the top prize, artist of the year.
Megan Thee Stallion is the third leading contender of the night. She has five potential wins, including favorite female hip-hop/rap artist and favorite hip-hop/rap song of the year.
The fun-filled show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, is broadcasting live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22. at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
Check out PEOPLE's full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.
Check out tonight's lucky winners!
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Lewis Capaldi
- Doja Cat
- DaBaby
- Lil Baby
- Roddy Ricch
- Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, "Savage Remix"
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- Ariana Grande
- NCT 127
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Doja Cat, "Say So"
- Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
- Taylor Swift, "cardigan"
- The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
- Dua Lipa
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK
- BTS
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK
- Harry Styles, Fine Line
- Taylor Swift, folklore
- The Weeknd, After Hours
FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK
- Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
- Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
- Post Malone, "Circles"
- Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
- The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY
- Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
- Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God's Country
- Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
- Maren Morris, "The Bones"
- Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani), "Nobody but You"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
- DaBaby
- Juice WRLD
- Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
- Cardi B
- Nicki Minaj
- Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP
- Lil Baby, My Turn
- Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
- Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
- Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
- Chris Brown
- John Legend
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
- Jhene Aiko
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B
- Doja Cat, Hot Pink
- Summer Walker, Over It
- The Weeknd, After Hours
FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B
- Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
- Summer Walker, "Playing Games"
- The Weeknd, "Heartless"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — LATIN
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — LATIN
- Becky G
- KAROL G
- Rosalía
FAVORITE ALBUM — LATIN
- Amuel AA, Emmanuel
- Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
- Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
FAVORITE SONG — LATIN
- Bad Bunny, "Vete"
- Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)"
- KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"
FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK
- Billie Eilish
- Tame Impala
- Twenty One Pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY
- Lewis Capaldi
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
- Lauren Daigle
- For KING & COUNTRY
- Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
- Birds of Prey: The Album
- Frozen II
- Trolls: World Tour
The 2020 American Music Awards aired live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. EST.
Due to the airborne transmission of COVID-19 and case spikes across the country, the CDC advises against indoor gatherings of large groups, and recommends six feet of distance and face coverings at all times.