Dan + Shay and Lewis Capaldi were also announced as AMAs performers

The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha and More to Perform at 2020 American Music Awards

On Wednesday, the awards show revealed the new cohort of stars will be hitting the stage. Also performing at the Taraji P. Henson-hosted show will be Lewis Capaldi and country duo Dan + Shay. Both acts will make their AMAs debut.

"A very special rendition of #BabyImJealous at the @amas this SUNDAY with my girl @dojacat," tweeted Rexha, 31, teasing her duet performance with Doja Cat.

"am on my way!!! see ya soon 🇺🇸 x," tweeted Capaldi, 24, who lives in England.

Legendary saxophonist Kenny G will join The Weeknd for renditions of "In Your Eyes" and "Save Your Tears."

Earlier this week, the AMAs revealed that Justin Bieber will be performing for the first time since 2016 in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his AMAs debut.

Dua Lipa is set to perform "Levitating," Eilish will debut"Therefore I Am" and Perry will perform "Only Love."

Lopez and Maluma will collab for a debut performance of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," two songs they wrote for Marry Me, their upcoming romantic comedy.