The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha and More to Perform at 2020 American Music Awards

Dan + Shay and Lewis Capaldi were also announced as AMAs performers

By Tomás Mier
November 18, 2020 02:15 PM
The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly and Bebe Rexha
| Credit: GP Images/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty; Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Add The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat to the list of performers at the 2020 American Music Awards this Sunday!

On Wednesday, the awards show revealed the new cohort of stars will be hitting the stage. Also performing at the Taraji P. Henson-hosted show will be Lewis Capaldi and country duo Dan + Shay. Both acts will make their AMAs debut.

"A very special rendition of #BabyImJealous at the @amas this SUNDAY with my girl @dojacat," tweeted Rexha, 31, teasing her duet performance with Doja Cat.

"am on my way!!! see ya soon 🇺🇸 x," tweeted Capaldi, 24, who lives in England.

RELATED: The Weeknd to Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'I'm Humbled, Honored and Ecstatic'

Legendary saxophonist Kenny G will join The Weeknd for renditions of "In Your Eyes" and "Save Your Tears."

Earlier this week, the AMAs revealed that Justin Bieber will be performing for the first time since 2016 in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his AMAs debut.

Along with Bieber, Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Katy Perry, Billie EilishBTSDua LipaJennifer LopezMalumaLil BabyMegan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes will also hit the stage.

Dua Lipa is set to perform "Levitating," Eilish will debut"Therefore I Am" and Perry will perform "Only Love."

Lopez and Maluma will collab for a debut performance of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," two songs they wrote for Marry Me, their upcoming romantic comedy.

The 2020 American Music Awards will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22. at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

