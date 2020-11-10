Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion and Bad Bunny to Perform at 2020 American Music Awards

Get ready for some exciting performances at this year's American Music Awards!

The chart-toppers will wow fans during the ceremony which airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. They join previously announced AMAs performers Dua Lipa and K-pop boy band BTS.

The biggest fan voted awards show in the music industry is jam-packed with star-studded showcases. Latin artist Bad Bunny will bring some international flair to the show with his native music which he will perform alongside rising Reggaeton artist Jhay Cortez.

Lil Baby will hit the stage to deliver his mega hit song "Emotionally Scarred" marking his first-ever live performance of the fan-favorite track and his AMAs debut act.

"Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion's spot is sure to be a surprise — she's set to rap an unrevealed bop during her AMAs debut.

After previously teaming with longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello for a steamy AMAs performance of their super hit song "Señorita," Mendes will rock the house solo this year.

The big night is also set to be jam-packed with surprise appearances from the some of the biggest music stars. Hidden Figures leading lady Henson couldn't be more thrilled to be the master of ceremonies at this year's show.

"The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans," she said in a statement. "I'm proud to take the stage as this year's host — and also a fan — for what promises to be an electrifying night of music."

AMAs nominees were unveiled last month with The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch in the running for the most potential wins with eight nods each. Plus, both musicians are up for the most acclaimed award of the night — artist of the year.

Megan Thee Stallion is the second top contender with a total of five nominations including new artist of the year. First-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat are each up for four awards.