Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Song 'Body' in Her First-Ever American Music Awards Performance

Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for five awards at the American Music Awards on Sunday night

Hotties, you might need to cool down after Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 American Music Awards performance.

The rap star, 25, lit up the stage at the AMAs on Sunday night with the debut performance of her new track "Body."

After making her grand entrance by dropping from the ceiling, she told the audience: "I love my body, every curve, every inch, every dimple is a declaration on my temple. My body is mine and nobody owns it but me."

She continued: "You may not think my body is perfect and it probably never will be, but when I look in the mirror I love what I see."

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: abc

On Friday, the star released her first-ever LP titled Good News — a 17-track album complete with a slew of new songs from the Houston rapper. It features exciting new collaborations with other stars including SZA, City Girls and DaBaby.

Megan's "Savage" remix with Beyoncé, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year, also appears on the album.

"If you know me, and you kept up with the things I said, I was always super scared to drop a project titled an 'album,' because that's such a commitment," she recently told Entertainment Tonight. "That's like, a husband and I just want to date and have fun — these are mixtapes, these are projects, EPs. It just felt like marriage saying, 'This is an album.'"

"For me to actually get committed and call something an album, I feel very mature. I feel like we have a lot of growth that happened over the past year," she added before explaining the album's name.

"I titled it Good News, because yes, we've been having an extremely crazy year and it felt like we were given bad news back to back. I felt Megan Thee Stallion needed to drop some good news," said the star.

The hitmaker — who was recently named GQ's rapper of the year — also seemingly addressed fellow rapper Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her in both feet over the summer, in her track "Shots Fired."

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

On the song, which per NPR samples Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 track, "Who Shot Ya," Megan appears to address her drama with Lanez, 28, without saying his name.

"Imagine n— lyin' 'bout shootin' a real bitch (Huh?) / Just to save face for rapper n— you chill with / Imagine me givin' a f— it was your f— birthday (F— you) / You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday," Megan raps on the track.

Lanez has denied shooting Megan, even addressing the drama in his song "Money Over Fallouts" from his recently released album. Last week, the rapper — born Daystar Peterson — pled not guilty to shooting Megan during an arraignment on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Twitter.

He is due back in court on Jan. 20, 2021. If convicted as charged, he could be sentenced to up to 22 years and eight months in state prison.