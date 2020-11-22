Megan Fox will be a presenter at the 2020 American Music Awards, PEOPLE exclusively reveals

Will Megan Fox Make Awards Show Debut with Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 AMAs?

Megan Fox will be at the American Music Awards on Sunday!

The actress, 34, is set to be a presenter at the 2020 awards show, PEOPLE exclusively reveals. Also at the live event will be Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who is set to perform and make his AMAs debut.

MGK, 30, released Tickets to My Downfall in September, which earned him his first No. 1 album on the charts. His latest project features hit singles "My Ex's Best Friend" featuring Blackbear, "Forget Me Too" with Halsey and "Bloody Valentine," for which Fox makes cameos in the accompanying music video.

The show would mark the pair's first awards show and first major appearance together since they began dating this summer and went public with their romance.

They first met while filming the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. And photos of the two spending time together started circulating in May, prompting her estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he had separated from Fox late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Since then, Fox and Kelly have spoken out about their relationship and raved about one another.

Most recently, the mother of three opened up about how their romance is a "once in a lifetime thing."

Speaking to NYLON for his cover story, Fox described their connection of "mythic proportions" and said, "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."

"The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude," she added.