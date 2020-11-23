MGK hit the stage to perform "Bloody Valentine" and "My Ex's Best Friend"

Megan Fox Introduces Machine Gun Kelly's Performance During AMAs: 'We've All Been Under His Spell'

Live from Downfalls High!

Joined by Blink-182's Travis Barker on the drums, Machine Gun Kelly hit the stage for a performance of his tracks "Bloody Valentine" and "My Ex's Best Friend" — with a special introduction by his girlfriend Megan Fox.

"Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. But this next performer, we've all been under his spell since his debut in 2012," Fox, 34, said before the rapper-turned-punk star, 30, hit the stage in a pink-tinged outfit for a pumped-up all-pink performance.

The couple made their red carpet debut earlier in the night.

"slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life 🔫🥵," MGK captioned a photo of the two ahead of the performance, quoting from one of his songs. "btw me and trav performing on @amas tonight."

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat are also set to hit the stage.

Fox and MGK started dating this summer after meeting on set of their upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Photos of the actress and musician spending time together started circulating in May, prompting her estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he and Fox had separated last year after 10 years of marriage.

In October, Fox and MGK took a big step in their relationship when he was introduced to her children. "He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step since they are getting more serious," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together," the source said, adding that the two "spend as much time together as they can" and are "doing great."