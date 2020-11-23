The pop star dedicated the performance to her dad, Keith Hudson

Katy Perry Performs Stripped-Down Rendition of 'Only Love' with Darius Rucker at 2020 AMAs

Katy Perry is back at it!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Perry was joined by "one of her favorite singers," country star Darius Rucker, as she delivered a world premiere performance of her song "Only Love." In an all-denim ensemble, Perry sang the track in a stripped-back rendition alongside Rucker, 54, who played guitar and shared verses with the new mom.

"Went back to church, met a new friend @dariusrucker and found #OnlyLove ♥️," Perry captioned a photo of herself hours before she hit the stage.

Image zoom Katy Perry and Darius Rucker | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She followed up the selfie with a throwback photo of herself as a child alongside her father Keith Hudson.

"tonight’s @amas performance is for my father ♥️," she captioned the sweet picture.

Check out PEOPLE's full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.

The duet also marked the 10th anniversary of her AMAs performance of "Firework."

"Only Love" appears on Perry's latest album Smile, which was released in August and includes her singles "Daisies," "Smile," "Never Really Over" and "Harleys in Hawaii."

Image zoom Katy Perry | Credit: Getty Images

Perry, who is nominated this year, last won the AMA for single of the year with her hit "Dark Horse" featuring Juicy J in 2014.

While the AMAs appearance was Perry's first live gig in the U.S. since becoming a mom, the star had already returned to work as a judge on American Idol, which started filming auditions for the fourth season on ABC earlier this fall.

RELATED VIDEO: Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia, 16, Auditioned for American Idol, Katy Perry Confirms

Sunday also marked Justin Bieber's first performance since 2016 on the AMAs and was in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his debut on the awards show. He opened the show to perform "Lonely," "Holy" and was joined by Shawn Mendes for "Monster." In addition, Billie Eilish will perform her latest single, "Therefore I Am," for the first time.

Jennifer Lopez debuted the first performances of her collaborations with Maluma, "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," both of which they wrote for their upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me.

This year, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead with eight nominations each, including the top prize of artist of the year. Right behind them is Megan Thee Stallion, who is up for new artist of the year, with a total of five total nominations.