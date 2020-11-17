Justin Bieber Will Perform a Medley of Hits at 2020 American Music Awards

The 15-time AMA winner will light up the stage for a multi-song performance, marking the 10th anniversary of his AMAs stage debut

Exciting news Beliebers!

Justin Bieber is returning to the American Music Awards stage for the first time since 2016 for a special performance, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his AMAs debut.

The 15-time AMA-winner, 26, will light up the stage for a multi-song act including his 2020 hits "Lonely" with Benny Blanco and "Holy." His performance is also set to feature surprise guests.

The superstar joins a previously announced fun-filled list of performers at this year's ceremony hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

On Monday. it was announced that iconic '90s trio Bell Biv DeVoe — composed of New Edition alum Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe — have been added to the star-studded lineup slated to hit the stage on the big night. The R&B music makers will perform their hits "Poison" and "Do Me."

Also added to this year's performance list is Dancing with the Stars alum Nelly, 46. The rap star and the "When Will I See You Smile Again?" group are each set to deliver super nostalgic sets of their classic club bangers.

Nelly will get the show jumping with his recognizable tracks "Country Grammar," "E.I." and "Ride Wit Me" to commemorate 20 years since the release of his debut, diamond-certified album Country Grammar.

On Friday, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that pop sensation Katy Perry, 36, will perform at this year's show. This marks the first time she will hit a U.S. stage since she welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom in August. She will sing her track "Only Love."

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Billie Eilish | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lopez and Maluma will collab for a debut performance of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," two songs they wrote for Marry Me, their upcoming romantic comedy.

Eilish will hit the stage to sing her newly released track, "Therefore I Am." Latin music maker Bad Bunny will perform "Dakiti" alongside Cortez. Lil Baby will make his AMAs performance debut with his mega-hit song "Emotionally Scarred."